After Those Two Devastating Cancellations, I Think I Know Why NBC Axed Some Great Shows

As the 2026 TV schedule hits the spring season, networks are making decisions regarding what shows will and won’t return this coming fall. Those choices have already resulted in some major TV cancellations this year. NBC has been in the midst of making decisions as well and, with that, two shows have officially received the axe. These big programming moves are admittedly devastating. However, I think I understand why the peacock network opted to do away with the two shows.

NBC Cancels Two Series Ahead Of the 2026-2027 TV Season

Freshman comedy series Stumble and sophomore medical drama Brilliant Minds have officially been canceled at NBC. Per Deadline, this move came after Brilliant Minds became the lowest-rated drama series on linear TV in spite of having held onto its Monday timeslot. In that position, the Zachary Quinto-fronted series followed The Voice but, by February, the medical drama was pulled from the schedule. Two hour-long installments of The Voice aired in place of the show, which has six more episodes that will drop in the coming weeks.

(Image credit: Rafy/NBC)

Meanwhile, Jenn Lyon’s Stumble – a mockumentary series about competitive cheerleading – apparently struggled in the ratings in the months since it debuted back in November 2025. Unlike some other programs on the network, the show received a 13-episode order, which is relatively short for a network offering. The series first (and only) season officially wrapped its run back in March and, as the show remained on the bubble, questions persisted in regard to whether Season 2 might happen.

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(Image credit: NBC)

There are currently a few other NBC shows that have yet to be renewed, including The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (which Deadline believes will be renewed), The Hunting Party and even Law & Order. All in all, the network certainly has some decisions to make and, while some may be disappointed if any of these other shows are cut, it would make sense.

Why It’s Understandable That NBC Is Being Shrewd About Cutting Shows

A new TV season, of course, doesn’t just mean that certain shows will return. That also means new series will be in the mix and, as reported by Deadline, NBC has plenty of offerings in the works. The trade notes that the company currently has a slew of pilots that are being considered for the new season. Among those titles are the Rockford Files reboot (starring David Boreanaz), Jake Johnson-led comedy series Sunset P.I., Emily Deschanel’s Key Witness, Peter Krause’s In the Line of Fire and Taylor Schilling’s What The Dead Know.

Sunset P.I. isn’t the only comedy that’s in the mix amongst these various pilots either. There’s also Puzzled, a new vehicle for Damon Wayans Jr. as well as buddy comedy Jill & Ginger, which features Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal. On top of all that, there’s also Newlyweds, which is a multi-camera comedy starring real-life couple Tèa Leoni and Tim Daly. So, considering all of this, NBC has a stacked stable of potential programming for the coming season, which makes the recent cancellations very understandable.

Of course, that’s not to say that the demise of both Brilliant Minds and Stumble don’t still sting on some level. Fans will have to brace themselves, though, as more cancellations are certainly on the way, from NBC and other networks. In the meantime, those who still want to check out the recently axed series can do so by streaming them with a Peacock subscription.