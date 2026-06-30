NCIS Fans Are Freaking Out Hearing Mark Harmon Is Returning As Gibbs, But One Origin Star's Comment Is Everything

I can’t remember which rule says “Always wait several years before reprising your most beloved character on the small screen,” but it’s quite relevant this week, as CBS formally announced that NCIS vet Mark Harmon is returning to the hit franchise as its rule-making former head honcho Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Needless to say, there was much rejoicing to be had, seeing as how it’ll fully make five years in October since the character self-exiled in Alaska in Season 19.

Understandably for such a huge update, details are pretty light as far as what viewers can expect to see or hear when the return hits the 2026 TV schedule, but the post below actually does put the focus on Gibbs for a line after laying out that he’ll be back not on the mothership series, but on the prequel spinoff NCIS: Origins.

A post shared by The NCISverse (@ncisverse) A photo posted by on

I do think it's interesting that the video shows off Mark Harmon in full, since that has to be an implication that fans will legitimately see current-era Gibbs in the flash, as opposed to only hearing his voice utilized for reflective narrations. Those voiceover bits weren't as prominent in Season 2 as they were in the first, so maybe this is a way to give fans more of the character they've been missing.

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Speaking of the fans, there were more than a few abundantly excited reactons to the Gibbs news, despite some sporadic gruff about the appearance happening on Origins instead of NCIS proper. Here are some of the ones that stood out to me.

Some Of The Most Excited NCIS Fans' Reactions

Our prayers have been answered!! 😭🙏 - @rebecca1356

Wait ah min…. I’m hyperventilating… GIBBS… YESSSSSSS!!!!!! - @cutfromadifferentcloth_

I love NCIS, Origins! The cast is phenomenal and the writing is superb, but having Mark Harmon narrate brings everything full circle. It’s a brilliant concept, flawlessly executed! - @michelle.federico11

Best news ever!! Gibbs has been missed for sure!!! - @maryjanesdesk

we're NOT gonna be surviving this I fear 😭😭😭😭 - @austin.h.abbas

My Heart🤩🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳 - @behindthefavor

can you hear me screaming - @official.emmagrace

What about the actor playing young Gibbs? He’s out now? I liked him! - @brittbach35

Anybody who reacts to anything with dozens of party emojis can't be all bad, amirite? Also, that last comment isn't celebratory, but it amused me that the commenter seemed to think that Mark Harmon would be replacing Austin Stowell as "Young Gibbs" in the prequel, which is a hilarious concept in and of itself.

NCIS: Origins star Mariel Molino, who portrays Gibbs' partner Lala Dominguez, shared a comment below the post that could potentially give fans something they've wondered throughout the prequel's run to date: where was Lala during the timeline of NCIS proper? Here's what she chimed in with, which sparked a fun response from co-star Caleb Foote.

MARIEL MOLINO: I hear Alaska’s nice this time of year… CALEB FOOTE: save Randy first! Get yo head outta the future

I hear Alaska’s nice this time of year…

It's a fair cop from Foote, whose tech-savvy Randy was kidnapped in the Season 2 finale, leaving his fate totally up in the air ahead of the third season. For what it's worth, at least one other fan shared that learning about Randy's safety was at least as important as learning about Gibbs.

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Regardless, Molino's comment sets up the speculation that NCIS: Origins will jump forward in time to the current day, possibly to show fans that Lala is still alive and in contact with Gibbs, without him needing to come out of hiding to make it happen. Of course, it might not indicate that at all, but I'm keeping the faith.

As exciting as it is to know that Gibbs will be around in some capacity, there's the caveat that NCIS: Origins Season 3 will be one of several CBS series whose season orders were cut down. So don't expect to see Harmon's Gibbs for, say, eleven episodes, as we're only getting ten.

Both of the prior seasons, as well as all 23 seasons of NCIS, can be streamed in full via Paramount+ subscription.