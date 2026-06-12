Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo Explaining Tony And Ziva's Chemistry Has Me Theorizing About Ways They Could Return To NCIS

NCIS: Tony & Ziva was canceled at the end of 2025, but could we still see the franchise's favorite showmance on the 2026 TV schedule? I'm not ruling it out completely, especially after spotting an interview with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo in which it was hinted that there are still more stories to tell between them.

Weatherly signaled there was more to cover with Tony and Ziva in a Reels shared by EW, as they spoke about the dynamic between the two that NCIS fans have loved for so long. While readers can revisit the one-off season with a Paramount+ subscription, Weatherly hinted there were stories beyond that adventure worth getting into beyond that:

We started this almost- well, it was 20 years ago- and this relationship that Cote and I have in life is different, but on camera that relationship is very special and does have an alchemical component to it. I feel like coming back to it, you know who you are in that parallel universe. There's something very comfortable about returning to it and still a lot to discover, very nuanced adventures.

The good news is that even if NCIS: Tony & Ziva is over, the couple always has the ability to appear in a storyline on the flagship series or even the new spinoff NCIS: New York. I know there are some people hating on the latest series on the way, so maybe bringing back Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's characters for a guest appearance could smooth the waters.

There weren't enough Tiva fans to support a series on streaming, but surely enough to help give a boost to a new network television spinoff. At the end of the day, the show ending wasn't a result of lost chemistry between its two stars. As Cote de Pablo mentioned how their first day of shooting the spinoff went:

At the end of the scene, we finished, sort of looking at each other, right? Like the end of the scene, we blocked it that way, and we ended up very naturally and organically at a fifty-fifty, looking into each other's eyes. You could feel the director and, I think, John [McNamara] was there, and it was, you could just kind of. Hear somebody go, 'Oh my God, there it is, there it is, and that was it.'

Having seen the two interact at San Diego Comic-Con before NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiered, I can confirm that there's something special about Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo's dynamic. I would love to see them return in future adventures, and maybe there's even room for that on Season 24 of NCIS.

The CBS procedural appears to be hinting at a romance between Nick Torres and Jessica Knight. I think Tony and Ziva would be the perfect couple to mentor two NCIS agents who are thinking about a relationship and letting them in on the ins and outs of doing dangerous work alongside your partner. Maybe they can stop by when Jessica's ex Jimmy Palmer leaves to hike Mt. Kilimanjaro?

Season 24 of NCIS seems like it'll be a jam-packed season, with a big cliffhanger to resolve and a hint that Alden Parker may lean into his darker side. While he's flown the straight and narrow in terms of abiding by the law so far, he helped execute Director Vance's killer when he cut a deal that would've left him walking free instead. I'm curious to see how much the series will lean into that storyline, and who may need to stand in for Parker if he's put on leave. I know two former agents who would be great stand-ins!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year

Check out lots of NCIS over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva is available to stream on Paramount+. I'm not sure the streamer will be convinced to revive the series after its cancelation, but I'd say the odds of them showing up in another series are better than not.