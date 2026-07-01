Michael Weatherly's NCIS Video Revealing Tony's Return Is Great, But I'm Wondering The Same Thing Other Fans Are

What's old is new again, and what was already new is...maybe irrelevant? Whatever the case, it's clear that CBS' NCIS-verse is making a concerted effort to bring absent fan-favorites back into the fold in big ways both on- and off-camera. The latest gobsmacking update? Michael Weatherly is now set to reprise the role of Tony DiNozzo when Season 24 hits the 2026 TV schedule, and it won't be a mere "special guest" role, either.

One day after CBS and NCIS: Origins revealed that Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs will be back in the mix for a season-long present-day storyline — and seven months after Paramount+ canceled the spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva — the network let the cat out of the bag that Weatherly is already signed on to bring DiNozzo back. And this video announcement, complete with amusingly self-serious narration, is a hoot.

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What will bring Tony back to working alongside the minimal former colleagues who are still around? It's unclear for now, and we'll probably have to wait until Season 24 trailers are dropping before learning any major details. But we do know that he'll be around for the bulk of the new episodes, so expect him to get to know characters who were introduced after Tony's exit, such as Gary Cole's Parker and Wilmer Valderrama's Nick Torres.

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Are We Really Getting Tony Back Without Cote De Pablo's Ziva?

Without a doubt, the most prominent reactions on social media to Michael Weatherly's return are positive and welcoming. But butting right up against all that blanketed positivity are two sets of other reactions. One is a continued distaste and judgment against Paramount+ for NCIS: Tony & Ziva having ever been canceled in the first place, with plenty of "#SaveTonyAndZiva" tags as comments.

The other wave of replies is mainly iterations of the all-important question: will Weatherly's DiNozzo be accompanied by his TV wife and child, or is this going to be a solo mission? Here are just some of the many comments clamoring for Ziva to also be on board.

This is great news. What about Cote? - @pattimarinoara

- @pattimarinoara We need Ziva too!!! - @sere_balistrieri89

- @sere_balistrieri89 wait?! what?! SHUT THE FRONT DOOR!! and Ziva better be with you lol - @natedagr8t

- @natedagr8t There is no Tony without Ziva and their daughter so maybe just give us our own show back? - @tivaswiftie99

- @tivaswiftie99 I miss you and ZIVA I stopped watching after ziva was gone. 😢 - @michaela_jones_

- @michaela_jones_ Michael this is only allowed if you bring Cote De Pablo with you 😘 - @rachel_jamrose

- @rachel_jamrose He MUST bring Ziva and Tali along! 🤞🤞🤞 - @cheernanna

- @cheernanna Yea idgaf if ziva isnt with him WTF - @jesslovinggg

Considering NCIS: Origins is also bringing in NCIS: LA vet Eric Christian Olsen as an executive producer, and Olsen's former co-star LL Cool J is heading up the new NCIS: New York spinoff, the time couldn't be more perfect for Cote De Pablo (and anyone else, really) to make plans to return for Season 24. Because otherwise, I'm sure the writers will attempt to breezily justify why he's able to just leave his family behind for months on end, and I doubt fans will freely allow that to happen without any blowback.

The one way Tony returning for a solo seasons would work, at least in my mind, would be if he's being groomed to take over as Director. If that ends up being the case, then it's at least feasible that Ziva and their daughter would move back to be with him at a later date. Here's hoping we get more details in the coming weeks.

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All seasons of NCIS and the lone Tony & Ziva season are currently available to stream via Paramount+ subscription.