NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane

Fans of NCIS: Hawai’i have a lot to look forward to in the new year, including the highly-anticipated three-part NCIS crossover. Now, as it turns out, there will also be a new character heading to the Aloha State during Season 2. Veteran actor Jake Weber is joining the show, and this is sure to be exciting for viewers. However, within the procedural itself, it could spell serious trouble for Vanessa Lachey’s Jane Tennant.

The Homeland star is set to guest star in the 14th episode of the hit CBS procedural's second season. According to TVLine, Jake Weber will portray former NCIS agent Jim Carter, the former SAIC at the organization. Now working the head of security at a university, Carter apparently holds a grudge against his successor, Jane. The news outlet describes the him as being arrogant and unwilling to submit to authority, which is why he was ousted from his old job in the first place.

What brings Carter and Jane back together is unknown but, at first glance, this could be a great way for fans to get a deeper look into Jane’s past. It appears that she won't be happy to see her old colleague, and things could get very interesting if they end up working together in some capacity. Though tough times can bring people together, so maybe they'll patch things up after they're placed in a life-and-death scenario?

It’s also unclear whether or Jake Weber will reprise the role on a recurring basis or is just guest-starring. I could honestly see this being one of many appearances that the actor makes on the show, though that depends on whether he makes it out of this one alive. Regardless of what happens, I'm excited to see what the actor brings to the fold, especially when you consider his track record.

Jake Weber is best known for his roles in shows such as Homeland, one of Showtime's best shows, along with Medium, 13 Reasons Why, Hell on Wheels, Something Wilder, and The Mind of the Married Man. He was also part of the casts of Dawn of the Dead, White House Down and Midway. Weber is currently set to star in the upcoming thriller Peter Five Eight alongside Kevin Spacey and more.

Meanwhile, this current season of NCIS: Hawai’i has already been very exciting. Season 2 kicked off with an NCIS crossover, and fans had been hoping for one with NCIS: LA as well. Of course, they got their wish when it was announced that all three NCIS series will be coming together in January. With all of that and this bit of casting news, there's reason for franchise devotees to be excited for the new year. Let's just hope that by the end of this, Jane won't find herself too negatively impacted by Carter's presence.

A premiere date for Jake Weber’s episode of NCIS: Hawai’i has yet to be revealed, but new episodes return Monday, January 9 at 9 p.m. EST, starting with the crossover event! You can also stream past episodes using a Paramount+ subscription. Also, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what other shows are coming your way in the new year.