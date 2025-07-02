I'm Excited About Big Brother Teasing A Mystery Houseguest For Season 27, But I Do Have Concerns

It won't be long until Big Brother Season 27 premieres and becomes more than just a date on the 2025 TV schedule, and that couldn't be more evident than the latest new reveals about this season. In addition to the news that this will be a mystery-themed season, it appears we're going to be getting another mystery Houseguest added on premiere night.

As I mentioned back when this rumor surfaced in Season 26, there are only so many possibilities on who this person could be. This will be the first time since Season 25 welcomed Survivor vet Cirie Fields that a mystery Houseguest will play the game, and I hope it's not a former Big Brother player.

Returning Big Brother Houseguests Have A Tremendous Advantage Over New Players

My biggest issue with a returning player coming into Big Brother to play the game again is that it creates a tremendous power imbalance in the house. I get the thinking that, on paper, a returning Houseguest would be the biggest target in the house, and everyone else would gang up on them to get them out as quickly as possible.

The issue is that in practice, it rarely works out that way. More often than not, a few Houseguests gravitate to the experienced player, do their bidding, and then are unceremoniously eliminated while the vet skates along. Even beyond that, knowing the ropes of how the show works and what to prepare for puts a vet leagues ahead of the rest, who will take longer to adapt.

One of the reasons I loved Big Brother Season 26 was because of how chaotic and unpredictable it was. When one person is running the game, things become painfully predictable for me. So, while I can't really do much to change what BB has planned for Season 27, I am crossing my fingers and toes we aren't getting a former Houseguest in the cast.

I'm Fine With A Reality TV Star From Another Show, But It's Still Not Ideal

I can't imagine Big Brother would be hinting at a mystery Houseguest unless it was someone of note, so I'm left to assume we know this person from some other reality television show. While it's better than someone who has never played Big Brother before, it still gives them a significant advantage in terms of having experience with games that require social strategy.

Cirie Fields was a great example of this, as her popularity on Survivor made her a popular Houseguest everyone wanted to align with. It was a huge advantage in her favor, but ultimately, not enough to get her across the finish line. Her inability to control others' actions threw her off her game, and she was eliminated, finishing in fifth place.

Another thing I'll say is that putting a well-known Houseguest like Cirie in the game usually puts them at the forefront of the storylines. I think this is what led to Big Brother Season 25 feeling so disjointed at the end, with Jag Bains going on a huge run and unceremoniously winning because no one could beat him in a competition down the stretch. Perhaps Jag might have had more people in his corner had BB not focused so heavily on Cirie's game throughout the bulk of the season.

I'm assuming we'll see this Big Brother mystery Houseguest revealed on premiere night on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 p.m. ET. Strap in for a 90-minute episode, and as always, expect the unexpected!