‘That Ending Moment Was Just The Perfect Right Amount Of Old School NCIS,’ Says Sean Murry About Michael Weatherly’s Return And Ducky’s Tribute Episode
NCIS co-star Sean Murray talks about Michael Weatherly's long-awaited return.
When actor David McCallum passed away the NCIS TV family lost a friend as well in the form of “Ducky” the long-time medical examiner on the show. An NCIS episode designed to celebrate both the man and the character was only right, but the special episode of NCIS was made even more special by the surprise return of Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo.
In the final minutes of the episode, DiNozzo returns to talk to Jimmy, the medical examiner played by Brian Dietzen who had been Ducky’s assistant before taking over for him upon the character’s retirement. Speaking with TVInsider, co-star Sean Murray said the moment, which was co-written by Dietzen, was “perfect” for the way it added just the right amount of humor to the otherwise somber moment. Murray explained…
Weatherly left NCIS nearly a decade ago. And while the character was regularly referenced, he hasn't actually appeared on screen in years. This made the cameo in the Season 21 episode that much more of a surprise. Of course, the decision to bring Tony back now wasn’t a one-off, as we’ve recently learned a new NCIS spinoff starring Weathery and Cote Di Pablo’s Ziva, is in development.
While rumors of a possible Michael Weatherly return had certainly been around, the actual return was a surprise to most fans, and apparently to a lot of people on the show as well. Murray says that even within the show the cameo scene was “kept under wraps” so that only those that needed to know were aware it was happening. He continued…
It certainly feels like the show was handled well, paying tribute to both the man and the character he played for so long. The episode also included a couple of easter egg references to his previous roles in The Great Escape and The Man From U..N.C.L.E. Ducky will surely never be too far from the thoughts of the cast of NCIS as well as the fans.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
