Michael Weatherly And Cote De Pablo's Tony And Ziva Are Kicking Ass And Still Figuring Out Their Vibe Together In The NCIS Spinoff’s First Trailer

After more than a decade spent away from each other onscreen, former NCIS mainstays Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David are finally being paired for their aptly-titled spinoff NCIS: Tony & Ziva. This Paramount+-exclusive series will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall, and last month, the first images from the show were released. Now the first trailer for Tony & Ziva is here to watch as well, and in the midst of kicking so much ass, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s characters are still figuring out their vibe together. Just like old times, am I right?

Not only does this spinoff mark the first time we’re seeing Tony and Ziva together since the NCIS Season 11 episode “Past, Present, and Future,” it’s also giving us our first taste of them parenting their daughter Tali, played by Isla Gie. While the characters look like they have the co-parenting down pat, their romantic relationship status is still very much up in the air, with Ziva describing it to her therapist as, “On again, maybe again, kind of again.” What on Earth could finally bring these two crazy kids together for good?

Evidently their daughter being put in danger, because although Tony and Ziva hired have hired someone to protect Tali, their girl has now been targeted by someone Tony trusted. On top of that, Tony’s security company is attacked, so all these unfortunate events will force the title protagonists to go on the run across Europe and use their combined law enforcement and combat experience to get out of this mess. The preview also amusingly highlights a moment when Ziva’s the one who has to be “charmingly persuasive” and Tony is kicking ass, a 180 from what we usually expect from these two.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo’s other co-stars in NCIS: Tony & Ziva include Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Julian Ovenden, Nassima Benchicou, Lara Rossi, Terence Maynard and James D’Arcy. John McNamara is serving as the spinoff’s showrunner and executive produces with Weatherly, de Pablo, Laurie Lieser, Christina Strain, Shelley Meals and Mairzee Almas. For now, Tony & Ziva has been envisioned as a “single, serialized story of intrigue and espionage over 10 episodes,” as McNamara described it. So it’s hard to say whether Season 2 will happen if the limited series is successful, but for now, at least NCIS fans can take comfort knowing they’re only months away from getting Tiva back, as they’re so affectionately known together.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva doesn’t have a specific premiere date yet, but we’ll pass that along once it’s announced alongside our continuing coverage of the spinoff. This fall will also bring NCIS Season 23 and NCIS: Origins Season 2 to CBS, and it remains to be seen when NCIS: Sydney Season 3 will premiere.