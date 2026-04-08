After Watching NCIS’s Treasure Hunt, There’s A Character From McGee’s Life I Want To Return

Warning: SPOILERS for the NCIS episode “Knick Knack” are ahead!

I’ll be honest, I’m still not over NCIS killing off Rocky Carroll’s Leon Vance a few weeks ago, but I also understand that life goes on. So while we continue waiting to learn who will permanently succeed him as the agency’s director, the CBS procedural basically reverted to business as usual tonight on the 2026 TV schedule with a treasure hunt episode titled “Knick Knack.” Watching the episode, however, made me realize that there’s a long-absent character from Timothy McGee’s past that I really want NCIS to bring back.

(Image credit: CBS)

How McGee’s Sister Factored Into The New NCIS

At the beginning of “Knick Knack,” Jessica Knight received a package from her mother that she immediately tossed in the trash. She assumed it was just the latest meal subscription plan her mom got her as part of her wellness kick, but once the team started investigating the murder of a Navy captain aboard a museum ship (see how that case unfolded with your Paramount+ subscription), she changed her mind and looked at what was inside. It’s a good thing she did, because the package contained the Sugar Sprout Dolls that her recently-deceased uncle confiscated from her when she was a kid, as well as eyeglasses that belonged to her great-grandfather.

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Knight later turned the eyeglasses into her new sunglasses, but as far as the dolls go, McGee immediately perked up when he saw them, specifically Knight’s Sunburn Sally doll. It turns out McGee’s sister, Sarah, collected Sugar Sprout Dolls, and he’s been trying for years to get her Sunburn Sally. He offered Knight $50 for it, to which she responded, “Don’t lowball me, McSugar Sprout.” Adding insult to injury for McGee, Knight later decided to put the dolls up for bid online, and they were up to $1500 when McGee checked on them. So he’ll need to shell out a pretty penny if he wants to give Sarah Sunburn Sally.

(Image credit: CBS)

I’d Like To See Sarah Come Back To NCIS

For those who don’t remember, Troian Bellisario, daughter of NCIS creator Don Bellisario and Sean Murray’s real-life step-sister, appeared as Sarah McGee in two episodes of the popular CBS show. The first was Season 2’s second episode, titled “Red Cell,” and then she returned for Season 4’s ninth episode, “Twisted Sister.” Sarah’s been mentioned a handful of times since then, but I think it’s high time she be brought back to the series after 20 years away.

In the time since she was last seen on NCIS, Troian Bellisario has become well known for playing Spencer Hastings on Pretty Little Liars, and she most recently starred on On Call, the short-lived, Dick Wolf-produced police procedural that started out on IMDb TV, then switched over to Prime Video. It would be amazing if Bellisario returned to NCIS so that we could learn specific details about what’s going on with Sarah these days. Maybe she gets drawn into another case, or maybe she would simply be present for a B-plot focused on McGee’s personal life. I just want to see what the dynamic is like for these siblings two decades later, as well as what Sarah’s like around McGee’s wife, Delilah, and their two kids.

I don’t expect this to happen in NCIS Season 23, as there are only a handful of episodes left, not to mention that Troian Bellisario gave birth to her third daughter in January. However, NCIS Season 24 has been officially greenlighted for the fall. So if any of the show’s writers are reading this, please consider carving a guest spot either later this year or in early 2027 out for Bellisario to reprise Sarah.