President Trump’s Post About Stephen Colbert’s Last Late Show Is As Mean-Spirited As You’d Guess

President Trump has made his dislike of Stephen Colbert abundantly clear over the last few years; so, it should surprise absolutely no one that the Commander-In-Chief used the last episode of the comedian’s show to express that hatred one more time. Early this morning, he hopped onto social media and let it rip, saying the comedian was “like a dead person” and “a jerk.”

The post was a little shorter than some of the rants President Trump has gone on in the past, but as always, it did not mince words. You can check out the full quote below, which appeared on Truth Social…

Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!

Colbert took over The Late Show franchise from David Letterman, who retired in 2015. The former Colbert Report host was always been more political than his predecessor, but over the last several years, he’s gotten increasingly vocal about President Trump and his policies. CBS didn’t seem to have a problem with the show’s direction, but as it became clear the company was going to merge with Skydance last year, some wondered whether Colbert would be able to coexist with new CEO David Ellison, who is widely perceived to have a friendly relationship with President Trump.

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The two were apparently on semi-decent terms, but nonetheless, last summer, Colbert and those working at The Late Show were told this current season would be the last in a surprise decision that shocked the industry. Exactly why the decision was made, however, is a matter of hot debate. Rumors have swirled about the show allegedly losing money, and rumors have swirled about those at the top allegedly not enjoying how vocal the host is politically. We’ll likely never know the full story.

Regardless of why it happened, the extended runway emboldened Colbert to get even more political during his final months, and President Trump, who had always been vocal about his dislike for Colbert (and fellow late-night host Jimmy Kimmel), regularly took to social media to respond or sometimes just proactively go off about how much he disliked the comedian. The President openly celebrated on social media when the ending announcement was first made, and it only seems fitting he’d do the same thing following the last show.

It’s unclear what exactly Colbert is going to do long-term. He’s shared his short-term plans, which involve attending a wedding and his son’s graduation, but beyond that, I would imagine he’ll take a little time for himself. Working on a late-night show every single day is grueling.

I can imagine wanting to take some naps after that, but at some point, whenever he’s ready to get his hands dirty again, I’d have to imagine many of the studios will be interested in joining forces, even if it’s not for a traditional daily late night show. His fanbase is going to want to hear from him again, and when that does happen, I have to imagine President Trump is going to have something to say about it.

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If you missed Colbert’s last episode of The Late Show, fortunately, you can still watch it. It’s available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription and is a fitting send-off for one of the great late-night comedians, which also includes appearances from Paul McCartney and a slew of other celebrities, including Paul Rudd, Ryan Reynolds, Jon Stewart and many of the other late-night hosts.