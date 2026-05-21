Celebrate Summer With Our Crossword Puzzle About TV Shows Set In Schools
No cheating!
Who said you can't learn something watching TV? After all, some of the most popular and beloved series are school-based, from elementary to middle to high school and beyond. (No universities or colleges show up here.) This week's TV quiz is taking fans back to the lauded halls of small-screen educational institutions, some of which have been keeping audiences entertained for decades, while others aren't quite so old. Toss aside the textbooks, put down your No. 2 pencils, and see how many TV schools you can remember.
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Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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