I Was Pumped To See Passenger After Its Freaky Trailer, But These Reviews Have Me Slamming The Brakes
Not sure if I should pull off the road or keep driving to the next movie.
There are plenty of upcoming horror movies on my radar, and ever since I saw the first trailer for Passenger, it’s been near the top of my list. From my understanding, the teaser is basically the first scene of the movie — filled with suspense and ending with a jumpscare that got me so good my whole body went cold. André Øvredal’s latest project hit the 2026 movie calendar on May 22, and after reading through some of the reviews, I may need to temper my excitement.
The diabolical jumpscare wasn’t the only reason I was excited to see Passenger. I also appreciated the fact that the preview didn’t give away much about the plot (I’m so tired of trailers spoiling the whole movie). Now I’m wondering if there was a reason not much was revealed, with Meagan Navarro of Bloody Disgusting saying there’s not much in the way of a journey or destination in Passenger. The critic rates it 2.5 out of 5 skulls, saying that lack of depth prevents it from being very interesting, let alone scary:
The story revolves around young couple Tyler and Maddie (Jacob Scipio and Lou Llobell), who discover they’re being stalked by a dark entity after witnessing a terrible accident on their road trip. Alison Foreman of IndieWire gives the movie a B- in her Passenger review, saying it really shatters the fantasy of van life:
Ken Michaels of Rue Morgue says there’s a real flair to certain scenes of Passenger, building the tension throughout the first half. However, the story becomes more predictable as it goes on, which takes away from the overall experience. Michaels writes:
Dan Bayer of Next Best Picture gives Passenger a 6 out of 10, praising André Øvredal’s strong direction but noting that Zachary Donohue and T.W. Burgess’ script would have benefited from some editing, particularly in the frustratingly generic finale that indicated the filmmakers didn’t know what they wanted to say. Bayer writes:
Despite plenty of seemingly valid criticisms in these reviews, Peter Sobczynski of RogerEbert contends Passenger is definitely worth making the trip for. Rating it 3.5 out of 4 stars, the critic says it never feels particularly low-rent, despite being a "trashy B-horror item at heart.” Sobczynski candidly shades a couple of other current releases, saying Passenger will leave you the most entertained:
OK, I have to admit some of the Passenger reviews took the wind out of my sails after being really excited for this movie, but that last critic might have roped me back in. Overall the horror flick’s Rotten Tomatoes scores reflect moviegoers’ tepid reactions, earning 45% from critics and 49% from audience members.
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Catch Passenger in theaters now, as of May 22.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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