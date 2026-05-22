The Boroughs Reviews Are In, And This Rotten Tomatoes Score Needs An Asterisk
The Duffer Brothers executive-produce a new sci-fi series.
The Duffer Brothers don’t seem to have taken much time off to bask in the end of Stranger Things, continuing their working relationship with Netflix as the executive producers of Stranger Things: Tales from ‘85 (the animated spinoff that they also created) and Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. Now, a third series is hitting the 2026 TV schedule that boasts Matt and Ross Duffer as EPs — The Boroughs —, and while it has a high Rotten Tomatoes score, there's one thing viewers should keep in mind regarding the new horror series.
The Boroughs stars Alfred Molina as the recently widowed Sam Cooper, who moves into the titular retirement home and must team up with his fellow residents to stop an otherworldly threat. The show has garnered 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is impressive, but most of these positive scores seem to come from critics who think the show is pretty good but not great. David Opie of Empire, for instance, rates it 3 out of 5 stars and says:
The Boroughs’ cast is certainly outstanding, with Hollywood vets like Alfre Woodard, Geena Davis, Clarke Peters, Bill Pullman and Denis O'Hare. In fact, Saloni Gajjar of AV Club says the show benefits from centering on aging adults who challenge authority, rather than angsty pre-teens. Alfred Molina, in particular, is “so gosh darn adorable,” Gajjar says. The critic gives the series a B, writing:
Cheryl Eddy of Gizmodo says the new series created by Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews fits right in with A Man on the Inside and The Thursday Murder Club (both of which can also be streamed with a Netflix subscription), and even if you’ve got a good idea of where the story is going, getting there is an “absolute pleasure.” Eddy continues:
Aimee Hart of Polygon notes how refreshing it is that The Boroughs treats aging as something to be celebrated amongst its characters rather than reducing them to punchlines and eyeroll-worthy stereotypes. So while comparisons to Stranger Things are inevitable, it’s actually what’s different from that series that makes this one so special. Hart writes:
Angie Han of THR thinks the cast of The Boroughs is done a disservice by the series’ dull plot. That said, however, the critic still encourages Netflix subscribers to give it a chance, writing:
That high Rotten Tomatoes score probably deserves an asterisk due to the reviews noting its clunky and predictable elements, but even with those issues, critics are charmed with Alfred Molina and his co-stars enough to recommend The Boroughs anyway.
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If you want to check it out, all eight episodes of The Boroughs are available to stream now.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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