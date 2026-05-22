Elsbeth’s Boss Got Real About The Potential For Kaya To Return As A Regular

Warning! Minor spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Elsbeth are ahead. You can stream it now with a Paramount+ subscription.

Season 3 of Elsbeth has come to a close on the 2026 TV schedule, and the finale was yet another star-studded episode. Aside from Billy Porter and Michael Urie, fans were also greeted by former series regular Carra Patterson, who reprised her role as Detective Kaya Blanke. She departed the show at the end of Season 2 but has since popped up a few times throughout the latest installment. Now, for those hoping for her permanent return on the crime procedural, the show’s boss got real about the potential.

Since Kaya worked with Elsbeth side-by-side in the first two seasons, Carrie Preston’s titular character was without a permanent partner in Season 3. Instead, she was paired with rotating officers over the course of the season, with a handful of them appearing more than once. As for Kaya, she’s been working undercover and has crossed paths with Elsbeth on a few murder cases, such as the one in the finale, as she was working at the hotel where the murder took place.

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Even though Kaya seems to be thriving and loving her new job, whenever she and Elsbeth find some time to get together, it’s always like nothing has changed. It’s clear that the two of them miss working together, and it can be assumed that the same can be said for Patterson and Preston. Showrunner Jonathan Tolins told TVLine just how great it’s been to be able to bring back Patterson on multiple occasions, but when it comes to future appearances, there are multiple elements to consider:

It's all to be worked out. We have to find out what works for her and what works for the network. We love Carra, and we love that character, and anytime we can have Elsbeth and Kaya together is always a good thing. They have a really magical connection.

It’s been entertaining seeing Elsbeth working with different officers and detectives each week, but every time she reunites with Kaya, it just brings me back to those first two seasons. Their chemistry, their bond, their friendship, it was everything.

Thankfully, at the very least, the show has managed to bring Kaya back on a handful of occasions, and it sounds like Tolins is already trying to make sure she’s back even more in Season 4:

[Patterson will appear] more than she was on [the show] this year. I don't know if we'll ever be able to have her back every episode. And while we miss her, it's opened up the room for us to have a lot of wonderful new people on the show this season.

Between the storyline and scheduling, it can be hard to determine if and when Kaya is brought back. It has to make sense for the story. Plus, as Tolins said, Kaya's leaving has made it possible to bring on new people and recurring actors, so Preston is always acting against a fun cast of changing characters. However, while I do love seeing Elsbeth interacting with other officers, I love her working with Kaya even more, and it makes me happy to hear that she will be coming back in some capacity for Season 4.

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Season 4 of Elsbeth is confirmed to return this fall on CBS, but the network has not revealed a premiere date. It can be assumed that a date will be announced later this summer, but for now, fans can always rewatch the first three seasons on Paramount+.