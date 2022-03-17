New On The Record Series From Marie Claire Will Spotlight Women Seeking Justice

Popular lifestyle brand Marie Claire is launching a brand new video series. Entitled On The Record, each episode will follow a different true crime case as women seek justice and tell their personal stories. The topics will range in scoop and highlight different parts of the criminal justice system.

For example, one episode will follow a young Montana woman and member of the Blackfeet Nation whose sister went missing four years ago. She's still searching and trying to figure out what happened. She worked with editors and true crime reporters at Marie Claire who will highlight her story. You can check out a trailer for the entire series below...

The seven episode run will also tackle cases involving a North Korean defector and a woman fighting for her mother who is currently incarcerated. Each profile will be between 7 and 12 minutes in length and will be available over at Marie Claire. Here's what the site's executive editor Danielle McNally had to say...

Marie Claire has a rich history of publishing powerful investigative journalism, approaching the stories, always, through the lens of women and the issues that impact them the most. The beauty of this series is that it allows us to bring those incredible features in our archive to life and to continue telling the stories of these impressive women.

On The Record will officially go live on March 18th and will be reversioned to appear on CinemaBlend sister site Marie Claire and its various digital channels. If you're a true crime fan or interested in justice, please consider checking it out. It's going to be great.