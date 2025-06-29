The X-Files Is Getting An Epic LEGO Set That’s Definitely For Adults, And Gillian Anderson Called It A Decade Ago

The X-Files was a pop culture juggernaut back in the heyday of the ‘90s, but ended with more of a whimper than a bang with Season 11 under creator Chris Carter back in 2018. It seems unlikely at this point that the series will get another revival with original stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, but longtime fans are getting a treat from none other than LEGO. Thanks to the voters for a nostalgia contest, The X-Files is getting a pretty epic build, and Anderson not only celebrated the news, but actually called it almost exactly a decade ago from this point in the 2025 TV schedule .

LEGO fan designer WetWired created the set that evidently will be known as The X-Files: The Truth Is Out There, which went on to win the grand prize in LEGO’s “Build Your Nostalgia – 90s Throwback!” competition . The build for the iconic sci-fi series was up against designs for Jumanji (came in second), Buffy the Vampire Slayer Library (third), Edward Scissorhands (fourth), and The Fifth Element Book Nook and Playset (fifth).

The winning design is on two levels: a bottom level recreation of the iconic X-Files office and a top layer complete with a UFO and grey alien. Figures include Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, Assistant Director Walter Skinner, Jersey Devil, Eugene Tooms, and Syndicate Leader. The Syndicate Leader seems to be the Cigarette-Smoking Man by a different name and missing his Morley, but if an explosion that exposed his skull wasn’t enough to get rid of CSM , going by a different name in a LEGO set can’t stop him!

In all seriousness, the Easter eggs are pretty delightful. Eugene Tooms – a.k.a. the liver-eating contortionist murderer who debuted in a standout Season 1 episode – is lurking behind a hole in the wall. There’s a copy of The Lone Gunman newspaper, Mulder’s unforgettable “I Want To Believe” poster, and the dynamic duo’s flashlights. The Skinner figurine even looks grouchy, which is a good nod to whenever he had reason to visit Mulder’s office.

Coming in at more than 2000 pieces and honoring a show that dominated in the ‘90s, I would definitely say this is a set for adults. In fact, millennials across the country might have started saving up for the set as soon as it was announced. While Gillian Anderson has generally been noncommittal at best about ever reprising her role as Scully after how Season 11 ended, she celebrated the winning LEGO set on X (formerly known as Twitter). Complete with a UFO emoji, she wrote:

We’ve arrived!!!

It’s of course great to see the ‘90s icon celebrating the show that shot her to fame, but 2025 isn’t the first time that she’s posted about Mulder and Scully getting the LEGO treatment. Join me on a blast to the past and check out a post from back in 2015:

Time to start an X-Files Lego campaign?! pic.twitter.com/w0Y07ynRPfJuly 24, 2015

Spooky, right? On the whole, I get a kick out of the X-Files set winning the grand prize, and I desperately want to know the average age of voters. The set is cool enough that I can imagine people who aren’t experts in the ‘90s to vote for it, but I suspect that there were a fair number of folks in their 30s and 40s who cast their votes. Grand Prize Winner WetWired will see their build turned into a LEGO set and receive 1% of the total net sales, ten complimentary copies of their set, and credit and bio as the LEGO Fan Designer in the set materials, per the challenge info .

If the big LEGO news puts you in the mood to revisit some good old-fashioned ‘90s mysteries, murder cases, and conspiracies, you can find all eleven seasons of The X-Files streaming with a Hulu subscription now, as well as the two feature films.