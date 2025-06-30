As Marital Drama Rumors Swirl Around Justin And Hailey Bieber, A Dance Video Seems To Pour Water On The Chatter

Rumors have circulated all year about issues in Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage, and it seems nothing has been able to stop the chatter. Not Justin swooning over Hailey in a bikini over New Year’s or her dismissing the haters as “not well.” Will this latest dance video do the trick? A TikTok post is drawing some attention as it shows the couple together at a concert, and there doesn’t appear to be a lot of that tension we’ve been reading about.

The Biebers must have called the babysitter, because on June 29, Jack Blues’ mom and dad got out for a date night to see Martin Garrix play a concert at Los Angeles State Historic Park, per TMZ. Take a look at the TikTok video and judge their interactions for yourself:

The fan-shot clips are short, so it’s not a lot to go on, but there are plenty of promising signs here that divorce is not on the table for the Biebers. Both Justin and Hailey seem to be in good moods as they bop to the music. Hailey’s smile at her husband looks sincere, as he takes a video and then decides to free himself from the constraints of his shirt.

While they’re not standing next to each other in this clip — which is fine, they’ve been married for almost seven years; they don’t have to be joined at the hip — they actually are close together in the second part of the video. Not only that, but it appears that Justin has his arm around Hailey.

Fans seemed excited to see some positive news about the couple, as they posted comments including:

THEIR SMILES 🥹🥹 – swaggyswagtron

– swaggyswagtron And people say they’re divorcing every two-three business days and here they are having fun smiling and TOGETHER. I bet they feel so dumb 😭😭😭 – gojoglazing

– gojoglazing <3 so cute 😄😄😄 – safesoot

I have to agree with the above sentiments. While this doesn’t exactly clarify or nullify any of what’s happened over the past few months while Justin Bieber’s been “standing on business,” it really is nice to see him and Hailey out together and appearing to have a legitimately fun night.

Hopefully fans will find some relief in this video, because there have been some worrisome signs between the two. Insiders reported the couple got into a huge fight over Father’s Day weekend, just days after Hailey Bieber was spotted without her wedding ring — on two separate occasions — while traveling in New York.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s been a lot of concern about Justin Bieber in general lately in terms of drug use and his mental health. His social media posts have included some cryptic messages about “transactional relationships,” getting the “silent treatment” and having faith in the face of an enemy. There was also the confusing matter of the singer possibly unfollowing Hailey on Instagram earlier this year.

A lot of times with celebrity relationships, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. There seems to have been a lot of smoke with the Biebers over the seven months or so, and we’ll just have to see how it all plays out. Whatever’s going on behind closed doors, it was good to see Justin and Hailey dancing to some good music this weekend.