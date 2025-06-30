‘You Know What I Always Say?’ Amid Jojo Siwa’s Relationship With Chris Hughes, Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Weighs In

It's been over a month since JoJo Siwa's experience on Celebrity Big Brother UK changed her life forever, and led to a relationship with former Love Island UK star Chris Hughes. The news was quite a shock to the world after the young singer came out as a lesbian in 2021, before she later adjusted to identify as queer. Former Dance Moms coach Abby Lee Miller was one of the first to comment back then, so it's only fitting she had something to say about the young singer's latest relationship.

Miller recently spoke to US Weekly and mentioned she recently caught up with her former student, who has defended her in the past. She also got to see Siwa interact with her new beau in person, and gave her take on how the couple is faring after they went public:

She is smitten. I was with the two of them together. We were doing a thing for the opening of Universal Orlando’s new theme park, Epic Universe, and oh my god! She reminded me of me with a young, hot guy. I think it’s hilarious. I think it’s adorable. He seems just as taken with her.

While the celebrity has faced some backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for her latest relationship, it doesn't seem to be impacting her too much. Abby Lee Miller said that she's head over heels in love with Chris Hughes. It's also good to hear that the feeling seems mutual for him, and this wasn't just some quick showmance like is sometimes the case on Big Brother shows.

Of course, there's some nuance to JoJo Siwa's latest romance that continues to draw scrutiny from the masses. Some pointed out the relationship started when she was still in an active relationship before starting the game, though Miller said she felt Siwa is largely unfazed by the criticism that she receives:

You know what I always say? JoJo is laughing all the way to the bank. She doesn’t care. I think that’s one thing I taught her that was very valuable. When you are in the limelight and you are an artist — whether dancer, singer, sculptor, painter, whatever — and you put your heart on a plate and someone is going to stab it with a fork, you have to love it more than anything in the world, and you have to be more proud of what you’re doing that it doesn’t matter.

One thing about Abby Lee Miller is that she's never afraid to pat herself on the back for the level of success that JoJo Siwa has celebrated in the time since they were together on Dance Moms. In fairness, Miller is never one to shy away from giving advice or praise these days, as she was the same way when talking about Todd Chrisley's time in prison.

JoJo Siwa has to have thick skin thanks to the absolutely massive fanbase she's cultivated on social media. The star recently celebrated hitting 46 million followers on TikTok, which makes her 11 million followers on Instagram feel tiny in comparison.

All this to say the hate always seems louder than the love, and based on her massive following, I'm sure there are far more people who are totally fine with how JoJo Siwa is living her life right now, if not completely indifferent. It sounds like she has a good head on her shoulders to continue to weather the criticisms of the masses about her new relationship, and eventually, the world will move on to something else. In the meantime, it sounds like they're having fun at theme parks, which can make for a great distraction from real life.

JoJo Siwa doesn't have any upcoming television appearances planned, but maybe she'll pop up on Big Brother Season 27 as the host of some competition? Listen, I know it's a long shot given she was on the overseas spinoff, but I'm so conditioned to the show's motto of "Expect the unexpected," I have to keep all options on the table!