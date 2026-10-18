RJ Mitte’s Mother Addresses Claims That He Suffered Career And Financial Setbacks Before His Death
More details about Mitte's life are being shared.
Tributes are still pouring in for late actor RJ Mitte, who famously played Breaking Bad character Walter White Jr. Mitte died by suicide at age 34 nearly a week ago, and he’s been praised for his work as an actor and for his efforts as an advocate for the disabled community. At the same time, rumors have also been swirling around Mitte’s career, with some sources alleging that by the time he died, he was in the midst of severe career and money struggles. Now, Mitte’s mother is seeking to provide clarity on those rumors.
Dyna Mitte has been speaking out about her son in the aftermath of his passing and, in the process, she’s been candid about the circumstances in different respects. After speaking out, Dyna explained that she was the person who found RJ’s body at his home in Texas. The Mitte matriarch also spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, during which mentioned the speculation swirling around her son’s acting career to “straighten that out.” Per Dyna, contrary to reports, RJ had a lot on his plate from a professional standpoint:
Shortly before his death, Mitte had actually been promoting one of his 2026 movie releases, Talking to Strangers. It was during that press tour that the late star not only discussed some of the biggest Breaking Bad moments but also talked about having experienced financial hurdles following the show’s conclusion in 2013. Mitte himself said his attempts to team his professional team together proved to be costly, though there’s also been a rumor about a manager allegedly absconding with much of his money. On that topic, Dyna said:
Mitte starred on all five seasons of Breaking Bad and appeared in several of its best episodes. After news of Mitte’s passing broke, former co-stars like Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn and Aaron Paul paid tribute. Days before his death, the Triumph star also hung out with another BB alum, Luis Moncada. Per Moncada, Mitte was dealing with unspecified difficulties before his passing and had arranged a hot air balloon outing to help give him an outlet. Moncada also explained that he’d offered Mitte the chance to stay with him and his son.
Even now, Mitte remains well known for his role as Walt Jr., and many continue to discover his strong performance on Vince Gilligan’s iconic drug dealer drama. That’s still, however, just one portion of Mitte’s legacy, as he used his voice to speak up for those living with cerebral palsy like he did. And, for his acting and advocacy efforts, SAG-AFTRA honored him with the Harold Russell Award.
RJ Mitte was most recently honored this past Friday, October 16, during a Celebration of Life ceremony that took place at the Mitte Center in Brownsville, Texas. Dyna Mitte was moved by the event, which was attended by a considerable number of people. Aside from clearing the air on RJ’s career and finances, she also said that she was doing her best to navigate the situation and was “taking one step at a time.”
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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