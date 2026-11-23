Brandi Passante Reflects On Losing Storage Wars’ Darrell Sheets: ‘It Definitely Changed The Dynamic’
A death that really puts things in perspective.
Warning: There is discussion of suicide in this story.
It’s been seven months since Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died by suicide in his home in Arizona, and it sounds like the other stars of the show, like Brandi Passante, are still, understandably, processing his death. Season 19 of the reality show kicks off on the 2026 television schedule on November 28th, and ahead of its premiere, Passante talked about Sheets’ passing and how it has affected both her personally and the production of the show.
Sheets left the show as a full-time cast member in 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He remained in contact with the rest of the cast, including Passante, and he made occasional guest appearances after retiring. In a discussion with TV Insider, Passante talked about how his death has affected the show, including how the rest of the cast work with each other:
Sheets’ death, like so many do, really seems to have put things in perspective for the rest of the cast. Their rivalries are what make the show so endlessly watchable, but in the end, they have known each other for almost two decades now, so something like this is bound to change things. Sheets’ manner of death is also a particularly difficult thing to endure, according to Passante:
Anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide knows how Passante feels. It can feel completely helpless. For her part, Passante is doing what she can, including checking in on Sheets’ son, Brandon, who was by his father’s side at all the auctions until Darrell left the show. Passante said:
Ultimately, Passante summed it up quite succinctly by saying simply, “It sucks.”
There has been a lot of drama on Storage Wars over the years, and while much of it is contrived for the show, behind-the-scenes has been filled with drama, too. Passante has been in the middle of some of it when she divorced her long-time partner in life and in business, Jarrod Schulz, after Season 13 of the show. There has been nothing like the tragedy that befell Sheets, though, and keeping everything in perspective is important.
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Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.
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