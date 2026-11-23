Warning: There is discussion of suicide in this story.

It’s been seven months since Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets died by suicide in his home in Arizona, and it sounds like the other stars of the show, like Brandi Passante, are still, understandably, processing his death. Season 19 of the reality show kicks off on the 2026 television schedule on November 28th, and ahead of its premiere, Passante talked about Sheets’ passing and how it has affected both her personally and the production of the show.

Sheets left the show as a full-time cast member in 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He remained in contact with the rest of the cast, including Passante, and he made occasional guest appearances after retiring. In a discussion with TV Insider, Passante talked about how his death has affected the show, including how the rest of the cast work with each other:

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It definitely changed the dynamic with everybody. We’re all a little softer and kinder to each other since that happened. There was a lot of beef and animosity before between most of us. Some things are not worth fighting.

Sheets’ death, like so many do, really seems to have put things in perspective for the rest of the cast. Their rivalries are what make the show so endlessly watchable, but in the end, they have known each other for almost two decades now, so something like this is bound to change things. Sheets’ manner of death is also a particularly difficult thing to endure, according to Passante:

I’ve endured a lot of deaths in that same manner over the years, and that is just a grief that, you know, kind of sticks with you. It’s not like losing somebody to cancer or a heart attack. It’s something that you think maybe you could have helped prevent. It’s one of those difficult deaths that you never can really wrap your head around.

Anyone who has lost a loved one to suicide knows how Passante feels. It can feel completely helpless. For her part, Passante is doing what she can, including checking in on Sheets’ son, Brandon, who was by his father’s side at all the auctions until Darrell left the show. Passante said:

I talk to [his son] Brandon a lot now. We didn’t really chat much over the years when they left. We would talk every once in a while during holidays or something, but now I just try to keep tabs. He sends me little messages maybe once a week. I just like to check in on him because it’s a hard thing to swallow. I’m sure that he’s missing his dad.

Ultimately, Passante summed it up quite succinctly by saying simply, “It sucks.”

There has been a lot of drama on Storage Wars over the years, and while much of it is contrived for the show, behind-the-scenes has been filled with drama, too. Passante has been in the middle of some of it when she divorced her long-time partner in life and in business, Jarrod Schulz, after Season 13 of the show. There has been nothing like the tragedy that befell Sheets, though, and keeping everything in perspective is important.