Back in August, the public was devastated to learn that actress Hayden Panettiere died at age 36. This was a huge shock, especially considering her brother died just a few years earlier. Fans are still mourning and re-watching her work on projects like Heroes, and plenty of people were surprised when Panettiere's mother Lesley Vogel didn't attend her celebration of life back in September. Now Vogel is speaking out and explaining her absence for the services.

Fans still have questions about Hayden Panettiere's death, and were curious about why her mother wasn't in attendance for the late actress' funeral services. Lesley Vogel recently appeared on Inside Edition, where she explained why she chose to opt out of her daughter's celebration of life. She was quoted saying:

I just didn’t want to rock the boat either; it was probably for the best.

During the interview, she shared that she and Hayden Panettiere drifted away from each other after the Scream actress' relationship with ex Brian Hickerson started picking up. They mother and daughter seemingly had a difficult relationship, some of which was mentioned in the actress' memoir This Is Me: A Reckoning. Still, it was surprising for some that Vogel didn't attend the funeral services.

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While appearing in the same interview, Lesley Vogel claimed that she was indeed invited, but didn't think her presence would be helpful during this difficult time. She went on to say:

I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe I was the horrible mother because Hayden was angry and made statements.

Clearly this was a complicated situation, which might explain why Hayden Panettiere's mother ultimately decided not to attend her funeral. She knew there'd be discourse about her either way, but is seemingly at peace with her decision. Inside Edition contacted Brian Hickerson for a comment, but did not hear back from him.

Panettiere's death hit the public hard, largely because she grew up right in front of our eyes, including early roles in projects like Remember the Titans and A Bug's Life. Millennial fans in particular grew up alongside her, and there was a ton of love her work on Ice Princess, Heroes, Nashville, and the Scream movies (the latter of which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). Folks were thrilled when she reprised her role as Kirby Reed in Scream VI, with Panettiere thanking fans who "came to her rescue". Clearly she's someone who meant a great deal to her fans, many of whom are still processing her death. As for Lesley Vogel, she's given an explanation for missing her late daughter's funeral.

Hayden Panettiere's legacy lives on through her various acting credits. Heroes is streaming on Netflix, while Nashville is over on Pluto TV. Our thoughts continue to be with her loved ones as they mourn and grapple with the loss.