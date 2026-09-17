There Are Still Questions About Hayden Panettiere's Death, And Her Rep Issued A Statement About The Investigation
Fans have questions about the late actress.
This year has been a brutal one for celebrity deaths. A few days before we lost Dolly Parton and Tim Curry, it was revealed that actress Hayden Panettiere died at age 36. Tributes to the late actress quickly rolled in, with fans re-watching her work on Heroes, Scream, and Nashville. However, there are still questions about her death, and a rep has issued a statement about the ongoing investigation.
Prior to her death, Hayden Panettiere opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression, substance issues, and domestic abuse in her book This Is Me: A Reckoning. This has only increased chatter about her cause of death, and a statement obtained by People offers an update about what's been happening behind the scenes. A rep for the late actress was quoted as saying:
It looks like there's some fake information out there online, which I have to assume is painful for those who were close to the Nashville star prior to her death. Add in the fact that Panettiere talked about having more life to live just months before her passing, and all eyes are on the ongoing investigation into the cause of death. Hopefully some answers will come sooner rather than later, allowing the online discourse to quiet down.
As previously mentioned, the star of the Scream movies (which are streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) got honest about her past in her memoir. Panettiere also spoke about things on her bucket list prior to her sudden death. The same statement from her rep addressed the ongoing chatter, and it reads:
There you have it. While there might be some conflicting reports about Hayden Panettiere's cause of death, it sounds like the chatter might not exactly be accurate. But the investigation is still underway, so hopefully the discourse will quiet down once some official information is eventually released.
Panettiere's passing was a shock given her young age, and also hit fans hard. Especially millennial fans, who grew up alongside the late actress, starting with her early roles in A Bug's Life and Remember the Titans. And those fans have been making her projects like Ice Princess trend online.
Our thoughts continue to be with Panettiere's fans and loved ones during this difficult time. Hopefully, answers come soon and quiet the online chatter.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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