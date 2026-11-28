MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, Episode 4, “We Visit The Junkyard of the Gods”, now streaming with a Disney+ and/or Hulu subscription. Check out this Black Friday bundle deal ending November 30.

We just witnessed a profound moment in the Percy Jackson series, and I have chills. The latest episode marks the official halfway point in Rick Riordan’s original five-book arc where our characters really have to grow up, and I think the series nailed it. Of course, I’m talking about the death of Bianca di Angelo (played by Olive Abercrombie) in the Junkyard of the Gods. CinemaBlend had to talk to the cast about filming the emotional sequence, and they offered some poignant thoughts on the subject.

Percy Jackson actor Walker Scobell admitted filming the scene, for him anyway, was “quick” because the production was “running out of time” that day. As he recalled:

The weirdest thing happened where I couldn't, like, fully process it because I've never done anything like that before. I hope that it works, but I literally couldn't cry or feel that sad. I was just really thinking about how it's kind of my fault and then I promised Nico and, it was just... I don't know. I was just kind of in shock and then I pumpkined, and then I went right home. So, it was a really weird day for me.

The scene is a particularly difficult one for his character, Percy Jackson, because he’s the one who Nico specifically asked to keep her safe. But there’s nothing he could do because Bianca chose to risk her life to save her fellow quest mates. This is the first time in the series where a major character has died, and she’s just 12 years old. It’s certainly a moment that we just know is going to inform the rest of the season.

(Image credit: Disney+)

In our interview, Tamara Smart, who plays Thalia, echoed my own thoughts when she commented that Scobell’s own experience with the scene is “apt” because it’s probably similar to how Percy experiences the death himself. Smart added that Abercrombie became a “true part of the group” during the couple of weeks it took to film the episodes prior to her character’s death. So, it was hard to lose her on the show even though the actress came back to visit. In Smart’s words:

I think it was just a heartbreaking day, and we ended up taking selfies later in the day, which I'll post at some point because they're hilarious. But she was brilliant. She was so, so good, and it was so sad in the best of ways.

She was a woman of her word, too. You can check out the selfie on the third slide of her latest Instagram post. It sounds like the cast had time to make light of a rough day – as they should. However, they were really affected by Abercrombie’s performance that day. Scobell said he felt like he was watching Bianca try to live and then “accept” her fate. Then, Smart brought this up:

I mean, also in the books, we don't find her ever. And so, that was a huge change that I found out personally from Dan [Shotz], and I was very upset about, because I was like, ‘This is traumatizing to all of us.’ It's far easier for someone to just disappear and be sad about it than to watch someone wither away in front of you. It's incredibly upsetting. And I think that just really solidifies the darkness this season.

The Percy Jackson series has had a lot of notable changes, many of them for the better, such as getting to see Annabeth’s journey this season. As Smart shared, she was actually “upset” with the decision for the group to witness Bianca’s death. In the book, it’s a lot more PG because they never find her body after she saves the group.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Disney+)

Personally, I think Percy Jackson has earned a scene like this, and just as the Harry Potter movies got darker as the kids got older, it feels like the right time for the show to up the stakes – including through Percy and Annabeth’s “slow burn” romance. I’m on the edge of my seat about how Nico and the rest of the characters are going to move forward after this scene. It was absolutely heartbreaking, and I’m in awe of how this show pulled off this emotional yet beautiful sequence.

The next two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are slated on the 2026 TV schedule to drop next Friday, December 4.