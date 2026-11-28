Percy Jackson Stars Break Down Filming That Big Death Scene: ‘Just A Heartbreaking Day’
Walker Scobell and Tamara Smart talk with CinemaBlend.
MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 3, Episode 4, “We Visit The Junkyard of the Gods”, now streaming with a Disney+ and/or Hulu subscription. Check out this Black Friday bundle deal ending November 30.
We just witnessed a profound moment in the Percy Jackson series, and I have chills. The latest episode marks the official halfway point in Rick Riordan’s original five-book arc where our characters really have to grow up, and I think the series nailed it. Of course, I’m talking about the death of Bianca di Angelo (played by Olive Abercrombie) in the Junkyard of the Gods. CinemaBlend had to talk to the cast about filming the emotional sequence, and they offered some poignant thoughts on the subject.
Percy Jackson actor Walker Scobell admitted filming the scene, for him anyway, was “quick” because the production was “running out of time” that day. As he recalled:
The scene is a particularly difficult one for his character, Percy Jackson, because he’s the one who Nico specifically asked to keep her safe. But there’s nothing he could do because Bianca chose to risk her life to save her fellow quest mates. This is the first time in the series where a major character has died, and she’s just 12 years old. It’s certainly a moment that we just know is going to inform the rest of the season.
In our interview, Tamara Smart, who plays Thalia, echoed my own thoughts when she commented that Scobell’s own experience with the scene is “apt” because it’s probably similar to how Percy experiences the death himself. Smart added that Abercrombie became a “true part of the group” during the couple of weeks it took to film the episodes prior to her character’s death. So, it was hard to lose her on the show even though the actress came back to visit. In Smart’s words:
She was a woman of her word, too. You can check out the selfie on the third slide of her latest Instagram post. It sounds like the cast had time to make light of a rough day – as they should. However, they were really affected by Abercrombie’s performance that day. Scobell said he felt like he was watching Bianca try to live and then “accept” her fate. Then, Smart brought this up:
The Percy Jackson series has had a lot of notable changes, many of them for the better, such as getting to see Annabeth’s journey this season. As Smart shared, she was actually “upset” with the decision for the group to witness Bianca’s death. In the book, it’s a lot more PG because they never find her body after she saves the group.
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Personally, I think Percy Jackson has earned a scene like this, and just as the Harry Potter movies got darker as the kids got older, it feels like the right time for the show to up the stakes – including through Percy and Annabeth’s “slow burn” romance. I’m on the edge of my seat about how Nico and the rest of the characters are going to move forward after this scene. It was absolutely heartbreaking, and I’m in awe of how this show pulled off this emotional yet beautiful sequence.
The next two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians are slated on the 2026 TV schedule to drop next Friday, December 4.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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