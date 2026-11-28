Rhea Ripley And More WWE Stars Pay Tribute To Bronson Reed With Touching Words And BTS Photos
Gone way way way too soon.
The wrestling community was shattered last night after WWE unexpectedly announced the passing of Jarmaine Haley, known in the ring as Bronson Reed. The agile, hyper-athletic big man, known for his devastating top rope finisher the Tsunami, was injured during WWE’s recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He reportedly had surgery and was on the mend but suffered complications after he returned to the United States. He was only 38 years old.
It was obvious on-screen how much the other wrestlers loved him, and that’s become especially clear in the tributes that have gone out since his passing. Hundreds of both in-ring performers and behind the scenes creatives in the industry have posted really touching tributes to Reed, who worked for a variety of companies before emerging as a breakout star in WWE.
Many time world champion Rhea Ripley, like Reed, grew up in Adelaide, South Australia. He was almost a decade older than her, but she watched him in the ring working for local wrestling promotions when he got his start. Later, the two worked in a warehouse together as they tried to make their wrestling dreams come true. Eventually, they got an opportunity to audition for WWE together and were both signed together. She expressed her love in multiple social posts this morning. Here’s a portion of her tribute…
Many of his friends and colleagues shared similar sentiments about his infectious laugh, his big heart and how much fun he was to be around. Former WWE star Sheamus, who worked with Reed for years and filmed an episode of his Celtic Warrior Workout YouTube show with the big man shared an absolutely adorable video of Reed teaching him how to do the Nutbush Dance, which derives from a Tina Turner song that was a huge hit and turned into a wedding tradition in Australia. It really gives you a sense of who Reed was as a person…
Popular wrestler Dominik Mysterio spent a lot of time with Reed outside the ring. He posted his own tribute on Instagram, sharing how much he loved his friend. His post included an entire behind the scenes photo album of shots of the pair hanging out with other wrestlers and traveling together. It really gives you a sense of his vibe and how down to earth he was, as you can see him in restaurants, at convenience stores, interacting with fans and just being himself.
For those of us in the wrestling community, our entire timelines have been filled with post and after post from WWE stars and wrestlers from around the world posting stories and tributes to Reed. We’ve gotten messages from heavy hitters like John Cena, Ric Flair, The Miz, The Undertaker, Gunther, Mark Henry, Alexa Bliss, Scott Steiner, Diamond Dallas Page, Jey Uso and more. I’m sure additional love will come pouring in today as more wrestlers grapple with their feelings and figure out how to pay respect to Reed and talk about how he impacted their lives.
Here’s a post from WWE star Grayson Waller who, alongside Reed and Ripley, also grew up in Australia…
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In addition to all of his friends and fans within the wrestling industry, Reed leaves behind a wife, Paige, who he was with since high school, and a daughter Deja, who was born in 2024. Paige is currently pregnant with their second child. No information about a memorial or tributes have been announced, but WWE has put up some new merchandise to honor the fallen star. All proceeds will go directly to his family.
Survivor Series, one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, takes place tonight. Expect there to be an on-screen acknowledgement and for many to show their respects in their own way during the event.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.