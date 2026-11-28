The wrestling community was shattered last night after WWE unexpectedly announced the passing of Jarmaine Haley, known in the ring as Bronson Reed. The agile, hyper-athletic big man, known for his devastating top rope finisher the Tsunami, was injured during WWE’s recent Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. He reportedly had surgery and was on the mend but suffered complications after he returned to the United States. He was only 38 years old.

It was obvious on-screen how much the other wrestlers loved him, and that’s become especially clear in the tributes that have gone out since his passing. Hundreds of both in-ring performers and behind the scenes creatives in the industry have posted really touching tributes to Reed, who worked for a variety of companies before emerging as a breakout star in WWE.

Many time world champion Rhea Ripley, like Reed, grew up in Adelaide, South Australia. He was almost a decade older than her, but she watched him in the ring working for local wrestling promotions when he got his start. Later, the two worked in a warehouse together as they tried to make their wrestling dreams come true. Eventually, they got an opportunity to audition for WWE together and were both signed together. She expressed her love in multiple social posts this morning. Here’s a portion of her tribute…

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You always looked out for me and gave me a shoulder to cry on when I needed it most. Just a genuine teddy bear with an infectious chuckle. You were my wrestling big brother, and it’s really not going to be the same without you around. This breaks my fucking heart.

Many of his friends and colleagues shared similar sentiments about his infectious laugh, his big heart and how much fun he was to be around. Former WWE star Sheamus, who worked with Reed for years and filmed an episode of his Celtic Warrior Workout YouTube show with the big man shared an absolutely adorable video of Reed teaching him how to do the Nutbush Dance, which derives from a Tina Turner song that was a huge hit and turned into a wedding tradition in Australia. It really gives you a sense of who Reed was as a person…

Popular wrestler Dominik Mysterio spent a lot of time with Reed outside the ring. He posted his own tribute on Instagram, sharing how much he loved his friend. His post included an entire behind the scenes photo album of shots of the pair hanging out with other wrestlers and traveling together. It really gives you a sense of his vibe and how down to earth he was, as you can see him in restaurants, at convenience stores, interacting with fans and just being himself.

For those of us in the wrestling community, our entire timelines have been filled with post and after post from WWE stars and wrestlers from around the world posting stories and tributes to Reed. We’ve gotten messages from heavy hitters like John Cena, Ric Flair, The Miz, The Undertaker, Gunther, Mark Henry, Alexa Bliss, Scott Steiner, Diamond Dallas Page, Jey Uso and more. I’m sure additional love will come pouring in today as more wrestlers grapple with their feelings and figure out how to pay respect to Reed and talk about how he impacted their lives.

Here’s a post from WWE star Grayson Waller who, alongside Reed and Ripley, also grew up in Australia…

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In addition to all of his friends and fans within the wrestling industry, Reed leaves behind a wife, Paige, who he was with since high school, and a daughter Deja, who was born in 2024. Paige is currently pregnant with their second child. No information about a memorial or tributes have been announced, but WWE has put up some new merchandise to honor the fallen star. All proceeds will go directly to his family.

Survivor Series, one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year, takes place tonight. Expect there to be an on-screen acknowledgement and for many to show their respects in their own way during the event.