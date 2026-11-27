The holidays are a great time to be around family and celebrate their company, but they are always more difficult when you’ve just lost a loved one. Breaking Bad cast member RJ Mitte died on October 12, 2026, at the age of 34 by suicide. The loss is still fresh for his mother and sister, and they took some time to publicly pay tribute to him on Thanksgiving.

Mitte famously played the son of Walter White, Walter Jr., on the hit AMC show for five seasons along with a host of other roles. He was also a disability rights activist who spoke out about living with cerebral palsy since he was a toddler. Check out how his mother, Dyna Mitte, paid homage to her late son on Thursday:

Mitte’s mom shared a photo of herself with RJ Mitte and his sister Lacianne Carriere. She wrote that she’s “missing” him on Thanksgiving, but she “made all [his] favorites”. RJ’s sister also took to her Instagram account to share a throwback photo with the late actor. Here it is:

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(Image credit: Instagram/Lacianne Carriere)

RJ’s younger sister expressed that she’s “thankful for the time” she had with her brother, and is really feeling his absence on the first holiday she and her family are spending without him. About a month ago, Carriere took to the platform to share a long tribute to RJ, calling him her “everything” and “other half”. It’s a particularly huge loss for his closest relatives.

Mitte’s body was found by his mother on the morning of October 12 in his home in Brownville, Texas. His official cause of death was ruled a suicide the same day. His mother said she had offered and suggested her son go to therapy in the three months before his passing, but he said he was “OK” and “handling it” (via Today).

RJ’s mother said she would have dragged him “screaming and yelling” to seek professional help if she knew what would happen. His mom also said she thinks the suicide might have been a “spur of the moment” decision because he didn’t leave a note behind.

RJ Mitte had spent time with Breaking Bad co-star Luis Moncada shortly before his passing, and she expressed that the actor had been “struggling”. His mother said RJ had “already signed deals on several new movies”, was working on a book and was starting a food truck before his death. Mitte had also popped the question to his longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez a year ago.

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The actor started on Breaking Bad at the age of 14 and continued to have a main role on the beloved series throughout its mind-blowing run. Through the role, he brought his experiences with cerebral palsy to television without it ever being central to his character.

Bryan Cranston spoke to the actor’s death by saying he was in “deep despair” at the news and recalled RJ Mitte playing the role of Walter Jr. with “such joy and enthusiasm” in an Instagram post. Aaron Paul also paid tribute to the actor at the time of his death on Instagram, saying he’s “so sorry you were hurting my friend. I wish we knew.” As his family, friends and fans continue to mourn the loss of RJ Mitte, we send our condolences.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, we urge you to call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org.