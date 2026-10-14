RJ Mitte’s Breaking Bad Co-Star Opens Up About Hanging Out With Him Days Before His Death
The beloved star died earlier this week.
Many are continuing to mourn the loss of RJ Mitte, the actor best known for his role as Walter White Jr. on the iconic drama series Breaking Bad. It was reported earlier this week that Mitte died by suicide at the age of 34 and, since then tributes have been pouring in from fans across social media. At the same time, a number of cast members from the show have also been sharing their remembrances of Mitte. One of the series alums to do so was Luis Moncada, who spoke about spending time with Mitte shortly before his passing.
Luis Moncada – who’s known for playing Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul character Marco Salamanca – hung with Mitte earlier this month at the Mitte at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. While Moncada may be known for playing one of the most intense people within Vince Gilligan’s fictional TV universe, the actor wore his heart on his sleeve while discussing the late Mitte. The Get Shorty alum spoke to TMZ and stated that his former castmate was was through an undisclosed personal hardship:
After learning about Mitte’s death, Moncada took to Instagram to share a tribute video filled with photos. What starts the post off, however, is a sweet clip of the two BB alums riding on the balloons and sharing a tender moment. Later in his conversation with TMZ (which was shared on X), Moncada explained that it was actually his late buddy’s personal struggles that prompted him to bring him on the air trip:
What’s more is that during that sweet hangout, the Dexter guest star also apparently made a lovely gesture towards Mitte. Moncado explained:
Details regarding the circumstances surrounding RJ Mitte’s death have not been divulged by his team. Just recently, Mitte had been promoting his new 2026 movie release, Total Strangers and, during his interviews, he’d been discussing working on episodes of Breaking Bad, which ran for five seasons on AMC from 2008 to 2013 and is streamable with a Netflix subscription. Among the topics discussed was his financial standing, with Mitte saying he’d lost most of his money due to costs accrued while keeping his career afloat.
It’s honestly still hard to fathom the notion of Mitte no longer being with us, and the comments from Luis Moncada arguably make the loss feel that much more palpable. Nevertheless, it’s heartwarming to hear Moncada speak so fondly of Mitte and to know that he attempted to lend support to his friend during his time of need. It’s my hope that Mitte’s legacy – which also included advocacy for the disabled community – will not be forgotten.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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