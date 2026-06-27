I Wasn’t Expecting Sarah Sherman’s Deeply Personal Reason For Feeling Like ‘Roadkill’ After Finishing An SNL Season

While the benefits of being on Saturday Night Live are amazing, and the show has produced many successful comedians , it also takes quite a toll on its cast and crew. I mean, Michael Che says he’s going to leave every season because of how challenging it is, and many others have spoken about just how tough it is to perform week after week. Now, Sarah Sherman has gotten very personal about why she felt like “roadkill” after wrapping up a season of SNL.

This conversation came up as Sherman was discussing touring as a stand-up comedian on Deadline’s Comedy Means Business podcast. She explained that she’s not doing it right now, despite the fact that her special, Sarah Squirm: Live + In the Flesh (you can stream it with an HBO Max subscription ), came out in December last year. While that feels unnatural, it was needed after she wrapped another season of SNL, as she explained:

I should be touring, touring, touring, touring now ‘cause the special just came out. But like I'm coming out of the season of SNL feeling like roadkill. I got one eyeball dangling. I'm missing both my arms and legs. I feel crazy. And so I'm taking a bit of a break before I start touring again, which is like totally the antithesis to the pace I should be on.

Sarah Sherman has always kept it real when it comes to SNL. She’s talked about things she still hasn’t figured out , and she’s explained what it’s like to have a sketch cut in the middle of an episode . While these comments are not rude or angry, they are candid and highlight the challenges that come with working on this show.

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In her latest comments, she explained that she was so tired after this last season that ended on the 2026 TV schedule that she was in desperate need of a break. Explaining that point a bit further, and diving into why SNL is so exhausting, she said:

It makes sense. I should be like, keeping up with the momentum, but I kind of — I've never taken a break before in my life. But I was like, ‘Oh shit, I needed a break.’ And it's not just because I'm tired of touring or I'm tired of working. It's like I come out of SNL feeling really vulnerable. And it's just a really scary hard job, and like my self-esteem is like, you know, I'm doing all this crazy shit on live TV in front of millions of people. It feels kind of crazy, and I kind of just didn't have the heart to tour right now at this very moment.

This all makes perfect sense. Week after week, the writers and cast of SNL are expected to write and perform new work. Then, through that process, a lot gets cut and changed. It’s a tough and ultra-fast-paced job that comes with funky hours, intense highs and low lows. So, I get why a cast member might feel like “roadkill” after a given season.

However, despite the challenges, the cast is coming back and killing. On top of that, they’re also working on other projects. In fact, while Sherman isn’t doing stand-up right now, she will be later this summer. Plus, in 2026 alone, she’s worked on three movies – Pizza Movie, Roomates and Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma – while also performing on SNL.

So, yes, while the work is challenging and exhausting, it’s clear that even though Sarah Sherman is taking a break right now (and a deserved one at that), she really shows no signs of slowing down.