Sharon Osbourne’s Son Provides Update Following Her Hospitalization

Sharon Osbourne, wife of the “Prince of Darkness” Ozzy Osbourne and former co-host of The Talk , suffered an unknown medical emergency on December 16, being rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Santa Paula, California. While the nature of what happened is still unknown, her son Jack Osbourne — who was with her at the time of the incident — has provided an update on her condition, as she has now been released from the hospital.

Jack Osbourne posted a message on his Instagram Stories to clarify some information regarding the circumstances surrounding his 70-year-old mother’s medical emergency and give an update on Sharon Osbourne’s condition. He wrote:

Ok here is what I’ll say - first things first MY MOTHER WASNT FILMING A EPISODE OF @ghostadventures. She was filming a new episode of Night of Terror with me. Hahaha. Now that we have made that clear… She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I’m gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready.

It’s great to hear that Sharon Osbourne is now back home from the hospital after being cleared by the medical professionals. Jack Osbourne chose to respect his mother’s privacy as to what exactly happened to cause the stay at the hospital, but the important thing is that she appears to be OK. Perhaps she’ll address her concerned fans in the near future, but as of this writing, she had not addressed it on her Instagram, nor had daughter Kelly Osbourne acknowledged the recent events.

The incident apparently happened while Sharon Osbourne was with her son filming an episode for his show Night of Terror — not Ghost Adventures, as it was apparently reported by some. The Night of Terror crew was at the Glen Tavern Inn on December 16, when the Ventura County Fire Department responded to a medical call at the tavern. The tavern owners confirmed to People that the incident occurred while Sharon was making a guest appearance on Jack Osbourne’s show.

The Talk UK host shared on social media back in May that she was battling a second round of COVID, after being hospitalized briefly with the virus in 2020. This year Sharon Osbourne has spoken about the “humiliation” she suffered in being fired from the CBS daytime talk show The Talk after 11 years amid allegations that she made racist and homophobic comments to her co-hosts .

It’s been nearly two years since the incident, but time doesn’t heal some wounds that quickly, and there seemed little hope for reconciliation between Sharon Osbourne and CBS. When she was asked earlier in 2022 if she’d ever consider a return to the show , she said she would never go back, because “CBS sucks big time dick.”