What’s Roseanne Actually Been Up To Since The Conners Killed Off Her Character?

We’re nearing the end of the first part of the 2025 TV schedule, with spring/summer finales sending our favorite shows off with cliffhangers and/oruntimely endings. All the while, The Conners' guest star-laden final season will mark the end of an era. As that all plays out, it's possible that fans are wondering how original franchise star Roseanne Bar has been doing after her titular matriarch was written off in the spinoff series As it turns out, she’s been quite busy.

While speaking with Barr's son, Jake Pentland, Us Weekly was given a rundown of what the comedian/TV pioneer has been doing with her time. The comedienne is reportedly living in Texas with Pentland and his family while also spending time in Palm Beach, Florida. However, as you’ll see below, she’s not just taking to knitting:

She has been doing a weekly podcast with me that brings us a lot of joy. My mom lives with me, my wife and my two daughters. She’s the best grandma.

A spinoff of ABC’s classic hit Roseanne, The Conners came to fruition after Roseanne Barr’s 2018 firing from the series' parent show. Her ousting was the result of a controversial tweet shared about former Presidential Advisor Valerie Jarret. The Utah-born comic continued to work in comedy, while her TV family continued in the wake of her absence. The spinoff series will wrap up with seven seasons (and fans can stream all the episodes thus far with a Hulu subscription.)

Various stand-up specials series projects, and even controversial podcast appearances have kept Barr in circulation, and she was even noted as being in the audience for Netflix’s new comedy series, Kill Tony. Though what will probably delight fans of hers the most is this hopeful update from Jake Pentland about where some of that hard work might be going:

You might just see her on TV again soon. … We have some upcoming projects before she goes just yet.

One would think that one of those projects would be Roseanne Barr’s warrior-farmer series that she started talking up a couple of months ago. Also, if she’s been spotted in proximity of a Netflix project, that could very well be a platform interested in playing a role in a TV comeback for Barr. Should that be the case, how long until we see Arnold Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR crossing over?

That idea sounds ripe for pitching, but that’s just pure speculation. All we can say with certainty at this moment is that Roseanne Barr is still working while taking time for her family. Though if you want to see how her TV family fares, The Conners airs new episodes on Wednesdays at 8 PM ET on ABC, and Hulu on the next day. However, the finale event will be airing on April 23rd so, if you need time to catch up, consider this your warning.