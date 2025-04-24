After Kelly Clarkson Missed Another Episode Of Her Show, Rumors Are Swirling And Fans Are Worried: 'What's Going On?'

Kelly Clarkson caused quite a bit of concern when she unexpectedly disappeared from episodes of her talk show that aired on the 2025 TV schedule in March. She barely made it back in time to celebrate The Kelly Clarkson Show’s 1,000th episode, and when she did, she offered no explanation for her absence. Well, fire those rumor mills back up, because she just missed another episode, leading fans to wonder, “What’s going on?”

Sources Allege Possible Reasons For Kelly Clarkson Missing Talk Show Tapings

After missing several tapings of her Emmy-winning show last month and in early April, Kelly Clarkson stepped away again on Monday, April 21, with Andy Cohen filling in. Her previous absence was due to a personal matter, apparently, though no details were given then or now regarding any issues Clarkson might be facing.

The silence has left the door open for rumors to creep in, and one NewsNation source (via Taste of Country) alleged that Brandon Blackstock has been ill, saying:

Her ex-husband is sick and she took the kids to see him.

Kelly Clarkson shares two children with Brandon Blackstock, so despite their contentious divorce that inspired the breakup album chemistry, of course, she’d still be affected by any health concerns he would have. There is no other report to substantiate this claim, though, so it’s all speculation.

There have also been rumblings that there are problems behind the scenes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, with the host possibly wanting to walk away at the end of her contract next year. Sources said producing the show is “grueling” and that the Texas native wants to spend more time down South and focus on her kids.

Either way, it looks like she will be spending more time outside of NYC, as she’s scheduled to perform two concerts in Atlantic City, New Jersey, next month and then head back West for Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency, where she’ll headline shows at Caesars Palace from July 4 to August 16, then again the week of November 7 to 15.

Could those other obligations have caused her to miss some of The Kelly Clarkson Show, or will they cause more absences in the future? We don’t know for sure.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans Worried About Kelly Clarkson After Latest Disappearance

What we can say is that fans don’t like it when The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t led by the American Idol champ herself. While there’s any number of reasons she might have taken April 21 off — maybe she was sick, her kids were sick, she took an extra day for Easter weekend, etc. — people still spoke out when the week’s schedule was announced on Instagram, with fans commenting:

Will not be watching monday's episode, I only watch when Miss Clarkson is hosting, so you lost a viewer for monday's show – appledude1221

But is kelly there? What's going on? No make up, wearing jeans everyday, never there? What's up? – malizia3456

Something is up with her. She doesn’t seem herself. – trizzo58

What is going on with Kelly? Starting to worry. – sherilovescoffee

Not again. What kind of story are we going to here this time. TRUTH I HOPE – dianemms01

No Kelly no more watch!!!!!! – velvetblueeyes

To be sure, Kelly Clarkson doesn’t owe us an explanation for what’s going on outside of her professional life (and I honestly love when she keeps it real in minimal makeup and jeans). It’s just the fact that she’s been gone so regularly that people are worried.

I completely support a good work/life balance, though, and ultimately just hope everything is OK with the beloved singer.