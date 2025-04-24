After Kelly Clarkson Missed Another Episode Of Her Show, Rumors Are Swirling And Fans Are Worried: 'What's Going On?'
Since U Been Gone...
Kelly Clarkson caused quite a bit of concern when she unexpectedly disappeared from episodes of her talk show that aired on the 2025 TV schedule in March. She barely made it back in time to celebrate The Kelly Clarkson Show’s 1,000th episode, and when she did, she offered no explanation for her absence. Well, fire those rumor mills back up, because she just missed another episode, leading fans to wonder, “What’s going on?”
Sources Allege Possible Reasons For Kelly Clarkson Missing Talk Show Tapings
After missing several tapings of her Emmy-winning show last month and in early April, Kelly Clarkson stepped away again on Monday, April 21, with Andy Cohen filling in. Her previous absence was due to a personal matter, apparently, though no details were given then or now regarding any issues Clarkson might be facing.
The silence has left the door open for rumors to creep in, and one NewsNation source (via Taste of Country) alleged that Brandon Blackstock has been ill, saying:
Kelly Clarkson shares two children with Brandon Blackstock, so despite their contentious divorce that inspired the breakup album chemistry, of course, she’d still be affected by any health concerns he would have. There is no other report to substantiate this claim, though, so it’s all speculation.
There have also been rumblings that there are problems behind the scenes of The Kelly Clarkson Show, with the host possibly wanting to walk away at the end of her contract next year. Sources said producing the show is “grueling” and that the Texas native wants to spend more time down South and focus on her kids.
Either way, it looks like she will be spending more time outside of NYC, as she’s scheduled to perform two concerts in Atlantic City, New Jersey, next month and then head back West for Studio Sessions: The Las Vegas Residency, where she’ll headline shows at Caesars Palace from July 4 to August 16, then again the week of November 7 to 15.
Could those other obligations have caused her to miss some of The Kelly Clarkson Show, or will they cause more absences in the future? We don’t know for sure.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Fans Worried About Kelly Clarkson After Latest Disappearance
What we can say is that fans don’t like it when The Kelly Clarkson Show isn’t led by the American Idol champ herself. While there’s any number of reasons she might have taken April 21 off — maybe she was sick, her kids were sick, she took an extra day for Easter weekend, etc. — people still spoke out when the week’s schedule was announced on Instagram, with fans commenting:
- Will not be watching monday's episode, I only watch when Miss Clarkson is hosting, so you lost a viewer for monday's show – appledude1221
- But is kelly there? What's going on? No make up, wearing jeans everyday, never there? What's up? – malizia3456
- Something is up with her. She doesn’t seem herself. – trizzo58
- What is going on with Kelly? Starting to worry. – sherilovescoffee
- Not again. What kind of story are we going to here this time. TRUTH I HOPE – dianemms01
- No Kelly no more watch!!!!!! – velvetblueeyes
To be sure, Kelly Clarkson doesn’t owe us an explanation for what’s going on outside of her professional life (and I honestly love when she keeps it real in minimal makeup and jeans). It’s just the fact that she’s been gone so regularly that people are worried.
I completely support a good work/life balance, though, and ultimately just hope everything is OK with the beloved singer.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
32 Places The Simpsons Vacationed Over The Course Of The Show
32 Things Kelly Clarkson Has Said That Makes Her So Relatable