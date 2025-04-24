Roseanne Barr's Son Reveals Her Surprising Reaction To The Conners' Run Ending At ABC, And I Hope This Means Those Hatchets Are Buried
That's arguably more surprising than the aftermath of Dan's legal case.
The 2025 TV schedule marked the end of an era for one of TV’s most celebrated sitcom families, with ABC’s The Conners joining a slew of other series ending this year, though none of the others on that list had quite the same lifespan as Roseanne’s successor. The spinoff’s run ended with a shortened seventh season, following the flagship’s ill-fated tenth, and in the years since the O.G. sitcom was canceled, the comedienne has shared plenty of disdain for it and EP Sara Gilbert. But now?
Barr’s latest comments on The Conners come by way of her son Jake Pentland, who also serves as her representative. (He also played a paper boy and another nameless kid in two episodes of Roseanne.) And while her thoughts are not entirely contextual to the follow-up sitcom’s conclusion — Pentland said he wasn’t even cognizant that it was ending — the vibe seems to have shifted from vengeful vitriol to DGAF passivity.
In the aftermath of the finale, Jake Pentland told TMZ that even though his mom and the rest of the family are still of the belief that she was unfairly forced out of a successful TV venture, that they are happy that the crew working on the show(s) for all these years were able to make a living for so long on something she was responsible for creating. Perhaps not the most humble approach, but that’s neither here nor there.
According to Pentland, Roseanne & Co. are at the point where they’re content with the current situation now that The Conners is over and the remnants of Roseanne’s run won’t continue to be an on-air sticking point. Perhaps the lack of Lanford will allow for a legitimate stretch of peacetime.
What Roseanne Barr Has Previously Said About The Conners
While the conservative-leaning comedian would just rip The Conners apart willy-nilly without provocation, Barr hasn't ever been prone to biting her tongue when specifically asked for her thoughts in interviews. Early on, she went so far as to spoil her character being killed off, and after the continuation series did just that in its premiere, she kept to a more middle-of-the-road stance, saying at the time:
That neutrality shifted over time, and as recently as 2023, she tore into Sara Gilbert for not defending her at the time she was fired, and for continuing to talk about the situation on her talk show, saying:
Despite that tension, former co-star John Goodman said in June 2023 that their time together was great, that he still loves her, and that he was never comfortable seeing her spoken ill of in the press.
I don't necessarily think that all these fences are going to immediately be mended now that Dan, Becky, Darlene and Jackie aren't primetime staples anymore, but I really do hope there won't be any further beef among the former cast members, and that a day might come when we see Barr, Goodman and Laurie Metcalf sharing the screen again, with others certainly welcome to join this hypothetical wish project.
The Conners’ final two episodes, "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" and “The Truck Stops Here,” gave fans their final hour with the core family and all of the new additions that joined up along the way, from Nat Faxon’s Neville to Katey Sagal’s Louise. Nearly the entire clan (save for the long-gone D.J. and his fam) took a trip to the cemetary to share kind words for the dearly departed. Or, maybe just words, if not always so kind.
Harris' minimalist reflection on the Lunch Box's food actually being good now got a big laugh out of me, I'll admit. But I'd love to hear Barr's thoughts about that scene in particular.
Fans can check out all ten seasons of Roseanne in full with a Peacock subscription, while The Conners is available with a Disney+ subscription.
