Sophia Bush Explained The ‘Nude Bra’ Moment On One Tree Hill That Really Made Her Turn On The Show
"It was sort of a straw that broke the camel’s back."
Over the years, we’ve learned a lot about the negative experiences the women of One Tree Hill went through. In the wake of sexual harassment allegations against its creator, Mark Schwahn, stories about how the cast and crew were mistreated have come to light. Now, Sophia Bush has shared a story about how a scene involving a “nude bra” was a breaking point for her and this show.
This conversation came up because Bush was asked about pushing back against the sexualization of Brooke Davis on One Tree Hill. Amid the discussion on Call Her Daddy, the actress recalled one moment she considers a turning point. It involved a scene where Brooke broke into her neighbors’ backyard to go hottubbing. When it came to wardrobe for the scene, the actress was given a nude strapless bra. She pushed back against the choice, explaining:
It would seem Bush is describing a scene in Season 1, Episode 11, where Brooke and Lucas sneak into a hot tub. In the sequence, the actress takes off her clothes outside the hot tub, and then, while in the water, she removes her bra.
While they filmed that, she was given a nude strapless bra, as she described, and she actively asked to wear something else. They said no, and that was a breaking point for the actress, as she explained:
Looking back, Sophia Bush said she was fearless when it came to defending herself during these moments. She literally called out her boss at one point, explaining:
As the conversation went on, Alex Cooper quoted part of Bush’s book in which she said that her boss told her she’s “the one with the fucking rack everyone wants to see.” In response, the star of the beloved CW show said:
She continued saying that in the world of pop culture during the early 2000s, she and other women were treated like “blow-up dolls.”
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In the years since, she and her co-stars have been open about the mistreatment and sexualization they faced while working on this show about young romance. For example, Hilarie Burton, who played Peyton, spoke out about how the abuse she faced on set affects how she parents her kids. This latest story from Bush is also not the first time she’s spoken about disagreements she got into over how Brooke was being portrayed.
Despite this very negative situation, Bush does love the show, she defends how it ended, and she hosted a re-watch podcast with her co-stars. However, she’s also very candid about what she went through and the mistreatment she faced.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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