Kat Dennings Was Asked To Just Wear A Bra On 2 Broke Girls. Her Response Was On-Brand Snark

2 Broke Girls is one of the best sitcoms of all time, even nine years after CBS surprisingly canceled it after six seasons. There were some memorable storylines and scenes throughout the fan-favorite show’s run, but not surprisingly, there were a lot that didn’t make the final cut. Kat Dennings recalled being asked to just wear a bra for one scene. In true Dennings fashion, she had a snarky comeback.

The Shifting Gears star took to TikTok recently amid 2 Broke Girls’ streaming resurgence to share a story with fans. She revealed that during the show’s early days, there was a particular scene that called for her character Max, and Beth Behr’s Caroline to wear only their bras. Understandably, Dennings was uncomfortable with it, and while she didn’t have much of a pull, she did eventually manage to get the scene cut. And her response for it was completely on-brand:

In one of the episodes, there was a scene where Max and Caroline are just wearing bras. They were just wearing bras, and they were running around in the apartment set, and the scene was just us wearing bras. And remember, I was not someone who had, like, a lot of pull at that time to say, ‘I don’t want to do this’ because we were young and very lucky to be on a show that was successful. But after the table read, I went over to our showrunner, Michael Patrick King, and I said, ‘I’m gonna need you to take out the bra scene or have us wearing clothes during the scene,’ and he said, ‘No, I mean, this is the scene.’ And I said, ‘You. Don’t. Pay me enough for a bra scene.’ And sure enough, the next day the bra scene was gone. Never underestimate yourself is the moral of the story.

I don’t know anyone who wouldn’t be uncomfortable with a scene like that, especially since 2 Broke Girls was filmed in front of a live studio audience. The fact that Dennings not only had the courage to go up to the showrunner, but also to be snarky after he initially didn’t want to do anything, is impressive. I love that it actually worked. I can’t imagine what would have happened had the scene stayed in, but it’s clear that Dennings would have gotten it cut one way or another.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

In celebration of 2 Broke Girls’ 15th anniversary, Dennings has been pretty reflective on the CBS hit. She’s also set to reunite with Behrs in the upcoming third season of Shifting Gears, so it makes sense that she is feeling all the nostalgia. But not all of it is great, if that bra story is any indication. Dennings has also admitted she has PTSD from working on 2 Broke Girls, as the critics were pretty harsh throughout the show’s run, with plenty of accusations of stereotyping and lowbrow humor.

Even despite some questionable scenes and harsh critics, Dennings still has some fond memories of working on 2 Broke Girls, as she’s shared a handful of posts to her Instagram from her time on the series. It sounds like that experience has also given her a lot in terms of learning to stand up for yourself, no matter what the consequences could be. And of course, to never underestimate yourself.

Hopefully most of the stories Dennings has about 2 Broke Girls are not like the bra story, and she has more great memories than terrible ones. At the very least, she was able to get it cut, and who knows what else she managed to do. Fans can watch 2 Broke Girls on The Roku Channel to celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary for free.