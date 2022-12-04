Sounds Like Star Trek's George Takei Is Finally Putting An End To His Feud With William Shatner

One of the biggest celebrity feuds, which just happens to be in the Star Trek sphere, might finally be coming to an end. William Shatner and George Takei have traded barbs for decades and, now, it would appear that Takei has signaled that enough is enough. The Sulu actor seemingly squashed the feud during a recent interview by vowing to never speak of his former co-star again.

George Takei has been touring the U.K. in promotion of his musical, Allegiance, which is based on his experience growing up in a Japanese internment camp. While doing press, he stopped by The Graham Norton Show to discuss his work. And for the second time in recent weeks, Takei addressed a question about William Shatner’s recent comments about him and stated that he's through with responding to such queries. When Norton asked, Takei made bold declaration (via Daily Mail ):

You are the last chat show host to be allowed to ask that question as it has become so tiresome to talk about...When Bill has a book to sell, he needs publicity and accuses us of using him. My subject is more substantial and important. He is a cantankerous old man, and I will not talk about him anymore. I vow that this is the very last time I talk about him.

Needless to say, it sounds like George Takei is tired of discussing his old co-star during his latest tour (or in any instance) and having their feud overshadow the promotion he’s trying to do for Allegiance. If Takei is true to his word, then this is the last time we’ll hear the actor mentioning Shatner, his body or how his allege treatment of him on the set of Star Trek.

This may sound weird, but one can't help but feel a bit sad over the 85-year-old actor's sentiments With the passing of Uhura actress Nichelle Nichols earlier this year, there aren’t many members of the original Star Trek series still with us. It would’ve been nice to see two of the franchise's greatest icons bury the hatchet and reminisce about the finer parts of acting in the Star Trek world while regaling fans with stories.

If there is anything positive to take from this update though, it might be that at least one of the stars will no longer openly disparage the other while speaking with fans or the media. Of course, there’s a part of me that wonders if the feud is truly over. It's George Takei's statement about William Shatner “cantankerous” that makes me wonder. Based on what's happened in the past, neither star seems to hold back when insulted by the other.

On that token, I wouldn’t be surprised if William Shatner has something to say about George Takei’s (seemingly final) critique, but he could surprise everyone and not respond. After all, Shatner raised eyebrows when he wished his former co-star a happy birthday back in April, so he may see this news and decide to move on as well. One can only wait and see and hope for the best with both men as they continue to live their lives.