Kim Kardashian's Latest Post Brought Back The Dang Cybertruck, And I Can't Get Over The Fans Brutally Roasting Her For It

As popular and beloved as Kim Kardashian is all over the world, fans really don’t have much trouble finding reasons to troll her. From strange photoshop fails to divisive SKIMS products (cue the Silence of the Lambs jokes), The Kardashians’ biggest star just can’t catch a break. Now, people are roasting her latest social media post due to the appearance of her Cybertruck, and I am living for the comments.

Fans of The Kardashians (available to stream with a Hulu subscription) have likely seen the fashionista being taxied from one obligation to the next in her Tesla Cybertruck, as her pricey automobile is pretty hard to miss. It popped up again on Instagram, alongside Kim Kardashian’s sons, the silver steed practically stealing the show from the boys as they rode their dirt bikes:

Saint and Psalm West — two of the four children Kim Kardashian shares with Kanye West — look like they’re enjoying their brotherly bonding time, and their mom is certainly proud of her “biker boys.” She must be pretty proud of that truck, too, because the dirt bike riding wasn’t the first thing many fans noticed about the photos. The Cybertruck appears in the background of every shot, causing fans to flood the comment section with hilariously stupid thoughts like:

Why you put wheels on your dishwasher?

Others seem to think the car is played out, therefore being uncharacteristic of the influencer who is usually known for setting the trends rather than following them. Another fan wrote:

Cyber truck is a 💯fail. Dude, it’s 2025!!!!

The trolling continued, as others wrote:

Not the cyber truck in the back💔💔 – raphith1nkslat3r

– raphith1nkslat3r Kim you gotta get rid of that dumpster car 😭😭😭 – otg.s

– otg.s Whoa gunna tell her this isn’t cool – stefymacri

– stefymacri Nah, we don’t want that car. – barronbazemore

– barronbazemore Cyber truck in August 2025 is absolute insanity – ekowturks_

– ekowturks_ Not the flex you think it is....... – justnicoleelizabeth

– justnicoleelizabeth Not the cyber truck 😭 – kara_song

– kara_song Please get rid of the cyber truck. It's not a status symbol. It's not demure. Just dump the dump. Plesse. – re_gy

– re_gy We know u have a dumpster you don’t need to put in picture!! – priscillatomazin

Kim Kardashian’s love for the Cybertruck has been made quite obvious, and not just because she owns at least one of them. The star of All’s Fair (which will premiere on the 2025 TV schedule this fall) purchased a $100,000 Cybertruck for her friend and SKIMS partner, Tracy Romulus.

In a video that showed the big birthday reveal, Tracy Romulus screams in disbelief, asking Kim Kardashian repeatedly if she’s crazy. I’m tempted to say the answer to that question is yes but, admittedly that would just be my jealousy talking, because no one has ever gifted me anything costing six figures. Sigh.

Either way, the fans have seemingly spoken when it comes to the ostentatious vehicle. So we’ll have to see if she continues to post photos of it and ride around in it when The Kardashians Season 7 premieres on Hulu. No premiere date has been announced, but the first six seasons are available to stream if you need a hit of the Kardashian-Jenner family.