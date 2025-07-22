Rebecca Romijn Admits There's One Thing Jerry O'Connell 100% Holds Over Her Head About Star Trek

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are one of my favorite Hollywood couples, period, so it's extra special that they're both in the Star Trek family. While O'Connell's time in the franchise is on pause following the cancellation of Lower Decks, he has held on to one key fact about his character, Jack Ransom, that he has no problem holding over his wife's head in a cute way.

Romijn spoke to ScreenRant about playing Una on Season 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which is currently available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription. Those who watched the series finale of Lower Decks may know that O'Connell's Ransom was promoted to Captain, making him outrank Una in the Trek universe. When asked about it, the actress confirmed she is very keenly aware of that fact already, saying:

When Jerry thinks that he can outrank me, he never lets me forget it. Let me tell you, he reminds me all the time that he outranks me.

I'm not at all surprised to hear that, but it should be known that Jerry O'Connell is as big a fan of his wife as anyone on this planet. He's always in the comments on social media these days, talking about her return to the world of X-Men as Mystique, and is potentially scouring the web for more merchandise of the character as we speak.

All this to say, it's not like this comment should be read as anything more than a little light-hearted ribbing between husband and wife. What makes me most happy about the comment is that it once again opens the door to discuss the possibility of Number One and Captain Jack Ransom crossing paths in live-action, which didn't occur when Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks had their crossover special. Jerry O'Connell was able to provide some voice acting to the project, which even referenced his wife, but he didn't appear in live-action.

Star Trek has proven it isn't impossible for Lower Decks and SNW to cross paths despite existing in different timelines, but whether we'll get another chance to see Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn's characters meet. The countdown is officially on for the end of Strange New Worlds, which will end with an abbreviated Season 6. Showrunner Akiva Goldsman said the episode count for the final season was given to allow the series to get right up to TOS, and I don't imagine another crossover special factors into that number.

Even if their characters never cross paths again, at least they'll have this fun banter about rank to look back on when SNW ends.

Catch new episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on Thursdays on Paramount+. Season 3 has only just gotten started, so make sure to tune in and get caught up before the new episode coming up!