Gal Gadot Provides Clarity After Claiming Snow White Bombed Due To Political-Related ‘Pressure’

Disney’s live-action Snow White remake – which is one of the most notable titles on the 2025 movie schedule – was wrapped up in several controversies ahead of its premiere. Ultimately, the Marc Webb-helmed film proved to be a box office bomb and, at present, it’s available for Disney+ subscription holders (trending high amongst streamers). When it comes to the movie’s lack of success, its co-lead, Gal Gadot, recently opined that “pressure” related to political leanings led to the flop. However, Gadot is now clarifying herself.

Gal Gadot took part in a discussion with journalists for The A Talks, a program from Israel’s Keshet 12. During the conversation, she was asked for her feelings about Snow White failing at the box office. Gadot stated that in Hollywood there’s “there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel” in the aftermath of October, 7, 2023. The actress also stated that she was “disappointed the movie was so affected by it and it didn’t succeed at the box office.”

The comments made by the 40-year-old actress – who plays the Evil Queen in the Disney movie – went viral. With that, she’s since taken to her Instagram story to clarify what she meant. She began by saying that she was “honored to join an extraordinary interview with inspiring interviewers.” From there, the Wonder Woman alum explained that she responded to the question from “an emotional place” and then recalled how she felt when Snow opened in theaters:

Sometimes we respond to questions from an emotional place. When the film came out, I felt that those who are against Israel criticized me in a very personal, almost visceral way. They saw me first and foremost as an Israeli, not as an actress. That's the perspective I spoke from when I answered the question.

Gal Gadot has voiced her support for Israel amid the country’s ongoing conflict with Gaza. While some other Hollywood celebrities have shared their support as Gadot has, others have been outspoken about supporting Palestine. In the latter camp was also Gadot’s Snow White co-star, Rachel Zegler, who received backlash due to sharing her beliefs. Despite the controversy regarding her own views, Gadot went on to say that she doesn’t believe political beliefs alone factored into her Disney film underperforming at the box office:

Of course, the film didn't fail solely because of external pressures. There are many factors that determine why a film succeeds or fails, and success is never guaranteed.

Among the claims connected to Snow White’s underwhelming box office success was the assertion that the film was “woke.” That “woke” claim was shot down by an analyst, who suggested that the “movie simply isn't connecting creatively on the level of a big Disney hit.” It’s also worth noting that when early reactions dropped, pundits felt strongly about the movie not hitting expectations, though Rachel Zegler’s performance as the flick’s titular princess was mostly well received by fans and critics alike.

It would seem that, at this point, the House of Mouse’s most recent iteration of Snow White has earned favor with some fans while being maligned by others. Aside from that, though, it seems Gal Gadot wants the general public to be clear on where she stands on the reasons for why it didn’t become yet another Disney live-action remake to find box office success.