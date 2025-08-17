'There's A Lot Of Fear About The Future Of Television,' Says Conan O'Brien. Why He's Optimistic Anyway
He's looking on the bright side.
The TV medium, as we know it, is going through a transition at this time, to say the least. Network execs are in a position in which they’re evaluating programming and making changes in order for their respective corporations to be profitable. A prime example of that would be the recent cancellation of The Late Show at CBS, which was attributed to “financial” variables. A number of media personalities have been speaking about the future of TV and, now, Conan O’Brien is sharing some optimistic thoughts of his own.
Conan O’Brien has certainly been around the block, especially when it comes to late-night TV. He’s hosted Late Night, The Tonight Show and his own eponymous series and, of course, he also served as a writer on the late-night institution that is Saturday Night Live. For his contributions to the medium, O’Brien was enshrined into the Television Academy Hall of Fame this weekend. While addressing the audience (via Variety), he addressed the change that’s currently impacting the business:
Late-night talk shows and variety series aren’t the only productions that have been affected by these changes. Scripted series have arguably been hit hard as well, with networks like Fox and NBC cutting back on such programming for the fall season amid the 2025 TV schedule. The presence of streaming has also factored into the changes in which people engage with TV shows. Despite the uncertainty that seemingly lies ahead, Conan O’Brien explained why he’s choosing to remain upbeat about what’s to come:
When it specifically comes to late-night TV, several hosts weighed in on its future, even before Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show was canceled. Earlier this summer, Jimmy Kimmel opined that the format wouldn’t last another ten years. Late Night’s Seth Meyers also expressed concern, especially given that his path forward in the talk show space is now essentially out of his control. After Colbert’s program received the axe, Jon Stewart didn’t mince words when sharing his belief about the importance of late-night programming to him.
Another person to weigh in on the state of the business was John Oliver, who currently headlines HBO’s Last Week Tonight. Oliver specifically expressed disappointment in The Late Show’s axing, as Stephen Colbert’s prior comments about wanting to hand the show over to another host one day really affected him. Oliver believes that, ideally, young viewers might watch a talk show like Colbert’s and decide that one day, they would also like to become hosts or comedy writers.
It’s very hard to say exactly what the TV industry as a whole will look like in a decade or so. While it does indeed feel like we’re venturing into uncharted territory, maybe the general public would be wise to take a cue from Conan O’Brien and try to stay positive. As O’Brien believes, the medium can indeed change, but talented people with ideas can still remain and find ways to reach the masses.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
