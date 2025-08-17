Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 6 Veto, And If They'll Use It To Mess Up Rachel's Nominations

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Big Brother live feeds as of Sunday, August 17th. Stream the feeds with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Week 6 of Big Brother 27 kicked off with a bang as Rachel Reilly finally got her chance to make some big moves in the game. The Week 6 Head of Household feels like it may be the most impactful one of the season, as Vince Panaro, Morgan Pope, and Mickey Lee are at risk of facing eviction.

Of course, each of them has a shot at being saved by the veto, but will they? CinemaBlend is watching Big Brother online while tracking conversations on the live feeds, and we know who won the veto. We also know the odds of that winner messing up Rachel's nominations, and where it's looking the rest of this week will go. Let's dive into all that below.

(Image credit: CBS)

Lauren Won The Week 6 Veto

The quietest Houseguest in the game strikes again! I'd almost forgotten about Lauren Domingue after her Week 3 HOH win. Honestly, I think that's what she was hoping the other Big Brother Houseguests did as well.

Unfortunately for those potential hopes, she won the OTEV veto competition this week, which means she's going to be making a big decision about whether to force Rachel to put someone else up. Lauren didn't exactly thrive in the decision-making department last time she had some power, so what will she do this week?

(Image credit: CBS)

Lauren Using The Veto Depends On A Couple Of Factors

Morgan spent a bulk of Sunday buddying up to Lauren outside, and frankly, it feels like more than I've seen them talk this entire season. In short, I think the veto winner sees through the attempt by one of the nominees to try to make a connection in hopes she'll end up taking her off the block.

More On Big Brother Big Brother’s Jimmy Revealed The Houseguest He Was Shocked Fans Don’t Love, And The Player He Realizes Is Way Better Than He Thought

I feel like if Lauren is going to take anyone off the nomination block, it's going to be Vince. He was a big ally for her during her HOH week, and one of the only concrete alliances she's made in the game thus far. No offense to Morgan and Mickey, but if they're thinking she'll pick them over Vinny, I don't see it happening.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, I'm not sure I see Lauren using the veto at all. She seems to know Rachel doesn't want the veto played, and I'm sure she has the vibe that Vinny has the votes to stay compared to either Morgan or Mickey. Truthfully, I think that whoever Rachel pushes for will leave this week, and I don't think she's going to be talking about getting Vince out. That's good news for Vince, who looked like he was heading out the door in the previous week, but was saved by Zach Cornell's terrible game move.

Paramount Plus: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Big Brother Season 27 and its live feeds are available to stream on Paramount+. Opt for its Essential plan or go ad-free and get double the catalog with Showtime through the Premium plan from $12.99 a month. Alternatively, get 12 months for the price of 10 with its annual plan.

Catch new episodes of Big Brother on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. This season might turn a corner with Rachel running the house the rest of the week, but I'm curious to see how much longer she'll end up sticking around after taking a shot at a major player in the game.