A Former Miss Universe Contestant Died After An Elk Literally Smashed Through A Windshield

Kseniya Alexandrova, a Russian beauty queen, model, television presenter and psychologist is dead. Reports broke over the weekend that the the former Miss Universe pageant contestant was involved in an accident that involved a head injury that later resulted in her passing. She was only 30 at the time of her death.

Accidents are typically unusual and unexpected in nature, but Alexandrova’s was particularly harrowing. Reports indicate the 2017 Miss Universe contestant was in the passenger seat with her husband in his Porsche in the Tver Oblast area of Russia when an elk came out of nowhere and hit the car.

Reports detailing the incident (translated from Rossiyskaya Gazeta) note the elk ran onto the M9 highway and into the vehicle, where it smashed into the windshield of the sports car the family was driving. Her husband spoke about the accident in an interview, noting it all happened very fast.

From the moment it jumped out to the impact, a split second passed. I didn't have time to do anything. The elk flew into the car. The blow hit Ksyusha in the head.

He also confirmed the two were wearing their seatbelts at the time, telling the news outlet the elk's legs had made contact with his wife’s head when they went through the windshield.

She was unconscious, her head was broken, everything was covered in blood. The frontal bones of the skull were broken - an open craniocerebral injury.

The accident happened all the way back on July 5, and Kseniya Alexandrova was taken to a hospital. But she never recovered from the gruesome blow, and she ultimately passed away on August 15th.

The couple had been newleyweds at the time of her passing, and photos of their March 2025 wedding had been posted on Instagram by the model and beauty queen.

Kseniya Alexandrova had grown a large Instagram following of over 78k individuals before her passing. She's of the new era of pageant contestants, and originally came to fame after representing Moscow in the Miss Russia pageant in 2017, where she placed as first runner-up. She was able to compete later that year in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant --a year notable for Steve Harvey getting roasted following his wrong winner flub-- but did not place in the top 16.

This isn't the first time a Miss Universe contestant has passed following a tragic accident. Just a couple of years ago, other Miss Universe contestant Sienna Weir died after her horse tumbled. She was 23 and had competed in the 2022 pageant.

It’s always difficult to report on any accident, but the circumstances of this one, and the fact Alexandrova lingered in the hospital, are especially devastating. Our thoughts go out to her family and friends during this time of mourning.