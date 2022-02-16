Back To The Future May Not Be Getting A Reboot, But The DeLorean Is
Great Scott, it's time to travel to the future in style!
Though many a Hollywood classic has made its way into the reboot machine, Back To The Future has avoided that trap altogether. However, just because producer Frank Marshall insists we’ll never see another entry in this film series, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room to modernize the legacy of Doc Brown and Marty McFly. While the sci-fi classic may not be getting a reboot any time soon, the legendary DeLorean automobile is about to be brought into the 21st century.
Recently announced on Twitter, a brand-new version of the car that sent our intrepid time travelers throughout the past, present and future is on its way. Even better, the new and improved DeLorean won’t need a Mr. Fusion or flux capacitor to keep itself on the road. No dear friends, this model is fully electric and set to debut within the year! Take a look at the company’s official tease for the future, shown below:
The Future was never promised. Reimagine today.Sign up for the premiere of the DeLorean in 2022. https://t.co/K9n8D1s5uK#DeloreanEVolved#Delorean#Auto#ElectricVehicle#Luxury#BigGame pic.twitter.com/99HsGLCswbFebruary 13, 2022
Those are absolutely the doors that socked Biff Tannen’s evil mug in Tangent 1985, and it looks like there’s some surprises in store. While the portals to driving luxury look the same, we don't have a look at the total package this new car has to offer. Even Christopher Lloyd's Doc Brown, who figured out how time travel works and warned us all not to know too much about our own futures, would be asking for more details right about now.
A legendary time machine since its 1985 debut, the DeLorean from Back to the Future is iconic for so many reasons in the film's behind-the-scenes lore. Part of that legacy is made up of the fact that by the time John DeLorean’s sci-fi dream car made it onto the screen, it had been out of production for a couple years. With even more wild stories surrounding this vehicle of temporal displacement, there was even an unsuccessful bid to remove the car from the movie.
It's hard to imagine any other car acting as the mode of transportation for Michael J. Fox's iconic teen hero. In another timeline, we could have been watching these two driving around in a Ford Mustang, as that was the proposed replacement. Just as we're celebrating yet another electric car using cinematic nostalgia to make a big splash, we can commemorate this scene of movie history leading to another future dream car on the streets of the future:
DeLorean Motor Company's brand new baby is still mostly under wraps, with a 2022 debut waiting in the wings. In the meantime, all we can do is assume we're playing in a blues riff in B, watch for the changes, and try to keep up with whatever comes next. This means we're going to check the 2022 movie releases, while also seriously contemplating a pre-order.
