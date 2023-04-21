Star Trek: Picard Series Finale Ending Explained And What The Post Credits Scene Means

Star Trek: Picard has kept fans with a Paramount+ subscription entertained for years, but all good things must come to an end. The series decided to go out with a bang with a massive reunion of the cast of The Next Generation and brought back all of Patrick Stewart's co-stars for a story that introduced Jean-Luc to his previously unrevealed son and a dastardly plot tied to Changelings and the Dominion War. In the end it set the stage for a final showdown between Picard and the Borg, but who came out on top?

For those that want to know or just need a breakdown of all that occurred, we have you covered. Here's what went down in the Star Trek: Picard ending and that post-credit scene that absolutely threw into question one major event we saw in a prior season.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

The Borg Queen Was Defeated

The Borg Queen returned in the final episodes of Season 3 of Picard, though viewers soon realized she was behind the scheme all along. Through the use of Jack and a pact with the Changelings, she assimilated all Starfleet officers under the age of 25 and managed to take control of a bulk of the fleet on Frontier Day. It seemed she had finally found a way to punish humanity and restore the Borg empire until Jean-Luc and friends got involved.

He, Riker, and Worf managed to sabotage the Borg Queen's cube and rescued Jack from being held by the Collective. Her plot was foiled, and she was blown to pieces along with the cube. I would like to think that this means the Borg threat is effectively gone from Starfleet, but can the Borg ever truly be defeated? Somehow, somewhere, they always seem to find a way back into the story.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Jean-Luc And Crew Played A Game Of Poker

With the Borg threat behind them and Starfleet saved, Jean-Luc and the crew hit the bar to celebrate a job well done. After some words exchanged back and forth, Jean-Luc pulled out the cards, much to the delight of the rest of the Enterprise D crew. They all gathered around the poker table, and had a blast talking through each hand.

Star Trek: The Next Generation fans should know why this is more or less the perfect way to end Picard, given how many times we've seen the crew gathered around a poker table. In fact, this scene seems like a direct homage to the series finale of TNG, which features a very similar overhead poker table scene. It might be one of the best nods to the series this season had, so it's fitting it came toward the very end.

(Image credit: Paramount+ )

Seven Of Nine Became Captain Of The Enterprise G

Seven of Nine helped buy the Enterprise D time by navigating the Titan through the Borg-controlled fleet and distracting them, and played a key role in helping save the day. As her old crewmate, Tuvok, reminded her, however, she was complicit in a number of Starfleet violations throughout Star Trek: Picard Season 3. Seven accepted that perhaps her viewpoints weren't in line with that of Starfleet and handed in her resignation.

Of course, Tuvok wasn't there to deliver news of her termination but to inform her of her official promotion to Captain. Later, we saw Seven assume command of the Titan, which was renamed the Enterprise G in honor of The Next Generation crew. With Raffi as her Number One, Seven sent out the opening orders of her run as captain. Unfortunately, the camera cut before we got her official catchphrase, but if there's a spinoff, I'm sure we'll hear it there.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Jack Joined Starfleet As An Ensign

One year after being saved from Borg assimilation by his father, Jack Crusher decided that he, too, wanted to follow in his parents' footsteps and join Starfleet. Thanks to an expedited Starfleet Academy program and possibly some nepotism, the character was officially an ensign in the flash-forward scene.

Jack is serving on the Enterprise G as "special council to the captain" and will sit next to Captain Seven of Nine on the bridge. That's quite a job for an ensign, though with Jack's level of experience traveling with his mother, not undeserved.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Beverly And Jean-Luc Are Together?

A lot can happen in a year, including Jean-Luc going from being happily in love with Laris to possibly being back with Beverly Crusher. A picture Jack placed on his nightstand showed Picard and Beverly smiling and walking together, and they appeared to be in formal attire. Apparently, it's open for interpretation, but I'm leaning toward them reconciling.

If that's the case I can't help but feel a little sad for Laris, who helped push Jean-Luc out into space in order to find Beverly! I guess she could've figured something was up when he wasn't making calls home after being gone for so long, but imagine worrying about him during the Borg invasion only for him to come home with that news. If Picard and Bev are together it's rough stuff for those who were excited that Orla Brady returned to play Laris, but a tremendous payoff for Star Trek fans who wanted to see Picard and Bev together all these years.

(Image credit: Paramount+ )

Q Returned In The Post-Credit Scene, Despite His Death In Season 2

The post-credits scene cut to Jack in his quarters on the Enterprise G, unpacking his belongings for his long mission. He was interrupted by a familiar face and one that viewers were likely not expecting. Actor John De Lancie was back as Q, but like, how? He died in Season 2 of Picard, right?

The only clue that Q gave was that he was dead in a linear sense, suggesting that the version talking to Jack in the future was a younger version of the Q that died. It didn't make a ton of sense, but all things when it comes to the Q Continuum are confusing, so that bit isn't too surprising. It seems like we'll eventually get more answers on Q's return in some form or another, whether that's through a spinoff series, comic, or novel.

Star Trek: Picard is over, but viewers will be able to binge it to their heart's desire over on Paramount+ (opens in new tab). The future is bright for Trek on the whole, so I would encourage anyone who enjoyed this season to stick around for all the upcoming shows on the horizon.