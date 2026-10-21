Sydney Sweeney Just Fantasy Cast Herself As Cindy Lou Who For Unexpected Holiday Lingerie Ad

Twas the night before Christmas… well, we actually have more than a few nights left before December 25, but Sydney Sweeney is already getting into the holiday spirit. Sweeney has been ramping things up lately when it comes to ads, as evidenced by her viral Novig sports ad, which sees her wear nothing but footballs. We've seen her advertise her Syrn lingerie line in the past, but this time she went with a surprising yuletide motif that saw her transform into none other than the classic Dr. Seuss character Cindy Lou Who.

Sweeney’s latest ad begins with the multihyphenate sitting at home and watching a vintage TV. From there, the video – which was shared to Syrn’s official YouTube account – shows her watching footage of herself as Cindy Lou from How the Grinch Stole Christmas. There are several shots of Sweeney in character as Whoville’s holiday hero. One of them sees her wearing a striped outfit and shawl while carrying presents. Take a look.

(Image credit: SYRN)

Another scene from the celebrity fashion ad sees the Euphoria alum stringing lights as Cindy Lou (played by Taylor Momsen in the 2000 film) and, at one point, she looks around nervously. That may or may not be the character looking around in case a certain green curmudgeon comes around looking to steal her presents and decorations. Take a look:

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(Image credit: SYRN)

Cindy Lou isn’t the only character to be honored in this ad, either. There’s also a segment that sees Sweeney channeling the beloved Jack Skellington of The Nightmare Before Christmas. In doing so, she even replicates a moment from the 1993 film that sees Jack gazing at Christmas lights. That aside, other segments show Sweeney sporting two other sets of lingerie, with the latter of the two giving major Snow Queen vibes.

Sydney Sweeney's SYRN Holiday Shop ♥️ Opens 10.27 - YouTube Watch On

Sweeney's ads have been very notable over the last year. I was personally surprised when I saw that the Housemaid star decided to sell soap infused with her bathwater. And that's not even getting into AE and other ad controversies that made a lot of money. It’s hard to deny that she’s drummed up business and publicity from certain marketing tactics, but some of them have drawn backlash.

Back in 2025, Sweeney found herself on the receiving end of backlash due to her collaboration with American Eagle. The “Good Jeans” promotional campaign evoked claims of eugenics and more. In the time since then, though, Sweeney has seemingly moved on and apparently even gotten to the point where she can even nod at the brouhaha.

Recent weeks have seen some parties express disdain over Sweeney’s Novig ad. According to reports, the star approached the brand in an effort to form an equity partnership of sorts. Said deal eventually resulted in shrewd business discussions, including an underwear-related request . The deal proved to be fruitful for Sweeney, though some female athletes argued that the ad was objectifying and signified a setback for female representation in the professional sports realm.

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It’s hard to say how this latest Sydney Sweeney-centric ad will be received by the general public in the long run. For right now, though, fans in the comments of the YouTube video seem to love it. I’m not sure if Sweeney is coming for Mariah Carey’s unofficial Queen of Christmas title but, at the very least, she already has a head start on the holidays, thanks to this commercial.