Sydney Sweeney's Underwear Campaign Goes Even More Viral With 'Do What Makes You Naked' Video

Sydney Sweeney always manages to find herself in the headlines, whether it’s a controversial jeans ad or the latest on her alleged relationship with Scooter Braun, so I wouldn’t say it’s exactly surprising that the launch of her lingerie line has already included plenty of viral moments. There was the whole Hollywood sign debacle, for one, and now there’s a new video encouraging people to “do what makes you naked.” Let’s dive deeper into that, please.

The Housemaid star became passionate about creating great underwear after getting “slammed” over the swimwear she wore in Anyone But You. Now she has launched SYRN (pronounced “siren,” not “cern”), whose latest ad features Sydney Sweeney lying in a bed, arching her back off a chair and stripping off layers of “comfy” lingerie. Check out the video on Instagram:

A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney) A photo posted by on

The “Do What Makes You Naked” hook is a pretty interesting marketing slogan to adapt for someone who’s trying to sell lingerie, not necessarily to get people out of their clothes. Or maybe that’s the genius of it? I have to admit the imagery of Sydney Sweeney slowly peeling off pieces (only to reveal more lingerie underneath) while a clock ticks urgently in the background is just the right kind of contradiction.

Either way, no complaints here, and I can only imagine that when the “comfy collection” of SYRN underwear drops March 4, it will sell out in a matter of hours, just like her first drop did.

Sydney Sweeney has made some big moves to get the word out about her new line, including releasing the video of her Hollywood sign stunt, which saw her and several people (as well as a canine companion) decorating the sign with what must be hundreds of SYRN bras hooked together. It was effective, to be sure, but it landed the actress in some hot water.

Apparently, her team acquired permits to film in Griffith Park, according to Jeff Zarrinnam, head of the Hollywood sign trust, but they did not have licensing permission to feature the sign on film or film it for commercial use. He also called into question the validity of the video, saying he thinks CGI was used, particularly in the final shot that shows the entire sign covered in lingerie.

It’s unclear what is going on behind the scenes with that ordeal and whether Sydney Sweeney is facing any legal ramifications, but there’s no question she got what she wanted from the publicity side of things.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The fact that Sydney Sweeney was able to launch a whole lingerie line and participate in this wild marketing campaign is impressive, given how busy she’s been with her on-screen projects. She eclipsed her own box office record with her latest movie, The Housemaid, and that came at the end of a year that also saw the releases of Christy, Echo Valley, Eden and Americana.

She’s not finished yet, either, as she’s set to return for the long-awaited Euphoria Season 3, which premieres April 12, and she reportedly has a cameo in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hits theaters on May 1. While we wait for those, we’ll definitely be keeping an eye on all of these videos she’s posting for SYRN.