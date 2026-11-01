Haters Gonna Hate Hate Hate On Sydney Sweeney's Lingerie Brand, But There's A Twist

Sydney Sweeney has gone into business in a big way, thanks to her lingerie brand, SYRN, and she's been making a lot of headlines because of it. Right off the bat, a wild bra stunt on the Hollywood sign proved controversial. However, the first line sold out in a matter of hours, So, how’s it really doing? In a new twist, a report claims the haters aren’t actually prevailing over SYRN.

Over the years, Sweeney has been the center of a ton of backlash for business-related moves. That includes selling her “bathwater” as soap, taking part in the viral “good jeans” campaign for American Eagle ad and most recently, for wearing nothing but footballs for her viral campaign with Novig. We can’t speak to how those ads are driving sales, but allegedly her work on her lingerie brand is really paying off.

This news comes months after reports of SYRN supposedly becoming a "disaster" after its launch, that said her "saleability is waning rapidly". But, a new report from Page Six, says something different. SYRN’s third quarter sales were reportedly double of the previous one. If this info is to be believed, the lingerie brand’s huge uptick in sales seems to be thanks to Sydney Sweeney’s Birthday Boobs collection, which launched on September 1. The big seller was her Blue Ditsy bra and panty set, which initially sold out on the first day it was launched.

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Apparently, the ad for the bra and panty set was viewed by over 40 million people on Instagram alone! On paper, that's quite a marketing feat. Also, Sweeney’s Birthday Boobs collection, which is currently back on the website, reportedly generated over $2 million in sales.

While speaking about her brand, Sweeney previously said she made SYRN with the idea that everyone’s bodies are “different”, and should be served accordingly as far as lingerie goes. Sweeney’s campaigns, including those form SYRN, have received hate for catering to the “male gaze” over women, but the numbers suggest the ads seem to be leading to sales.

The A-lister herself has consistently propped up her brand, with social media serving as a prime forum for her to do so. From using socials to model her lingerie and to show off a SYRN-themed saloon, Sweeney hasn't held back with these marketing plugs. Check out one of her past posts from her Instagram stories below:

(Image credit: Instagram)

I also looked on a Reddit thread revolving around the quality of SYRN itself, and there seem to be quite a few positive comments on the pieces themselves. One person says they find them to be “the most flattering, prettiest, and best fitting” even against higher end brand pieces they own. Another person says the brand’s lace is “soft” and has “lasted in the wash”. Not everyone is satisfied, though, as one user says the “fit is awkward” and “scratchy and thin”.

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SYRN is allegedly on track to have had an increase of 20 percent from October sales. That trend could continue to go upward considering Sweeney just launched her holiday shop with a viral ad where she channels Home Alone’s Kevin McAllister. And, ahead of that, her company dropped an ad that showed her channeling Cindy Lou Who. The new collection hasn’t quite done the Instagram viewing stats of her best-selling collection, but it certainly features a ton of seductive pieces, both on the lingerie front and for those looking for more cozy vibes, such as cable knit sweater sets, as holiday gifts.

With these recent updates in mind, Sydney Sweeney’s marketing style is apparently working. It'll be intriguing to see if SYRN continues to thrive into next year and become a beloved lingerie brand or not.