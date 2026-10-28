I Didn't Expect Sydney Sweeney To Channel Kevin McCallister And Home Alone For Latest Lingerie Ad

It’s the time of year again when we see who’s putting their Christmas decorations up the day after Halloween and who’s letting Thanksgiving happen first. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney’s the kind of gal who’s got us thinking about the holidays while the spooky season is still in full swing. But hey, there are few better ways to get us in the mood than a little ode to one of the best Christmas movies, Home Alone. I just didn’t think I’d ever see the family favorite cross over with the world of celebrity fashion and a lingerie ad.

Sydney Sweeney launched her lingerie brand SYRN early this year, which quickly sold out of panties and bras. Now, she’s just launched her holiday collection, and she’s completely channelling Kevin McCallister. Check out the new ad:

This is so fun, and unlikely to cause the kind of backlash her last big campaign got. Sweeney’s brand new SYRN ad starts with her looking into the mirror just like Kevin did after putting aftershave right on her face. Though, as you’d expect from a lingerie ad, she's showing off a gorgeous bra paired with a cable knit cardigan set while looking at her reflection. Honestly, she crushed this Home Alone tribute. Just look at the original moment here:

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(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The famous scream isn’t the only reference to Home Alone in the ad. Sydney going for a huge plate of ice cream while watching TV is totally giving Kevin McCallister, too. Plus, when she’s looking out the window, it’s definitely a play on that scene where Kevin tricks his home invaders by making it look like it's full of people. Funny enough, this ad comes about a year after Macaulay Culkin revived Kevin McCallister for his own Christmas campaign.

The commercial cleverly introduces the celebrity’s holiday collection that’s called “Hibernation Nation,” and I love how cozy it looks. The new line has some super flattering bralettes and thongs, as you might expect from SYRN, but the collection is actually predominantly cable-knit cardigans and short sets in colors like navy blue, red and "sugar cookie". The ad is perfect because it makes me want to buy a set and sit at home in front of the TV with some holiday snacks.

While Kevin’s perils in Home Alone were a conflict for him, I would happily be stuck at home for a few days. And that very much seems to be Sweeney’s intention with her new line. She also previously dressed up as Cindy Lou Who from The Grinch to tease the line for the first time last week. But now this Home Alone nod comes as Hibernation Nation is officially online.

Another nice touch is that the line includes cable knit dog sweaters, too! Imagine matching with your best friend while being comfy at home together? Sweeney really made this one with the girls in mind, and I’m adding to my Christmas wishlist stat.

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We’ll be curious about what’s in store for Sweeney’s holiday season, especially after those recent engagement rumors. However, one thing that is clear is that she has the perfect outfits to really harness the immaculate, comfy vibes of the season.