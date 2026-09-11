Turns Out, It Was A Savvy Business Deal For Sydney Sweeney To Wear Nothing But Footballs In New Ad

Sydney Sweeney has had her share of viral jaw-dropping moments, from that Hollywood sign stunt to promote her Syrn line to turning her bathwater into soap. Her most recent partnership somehow takes things to a new level, with her ad for the sports trading app Novig showing her wearing nothing but footballs and other sporting equipment. For Sweeney, though, it turns out this collab was not just a viral moment: It was also quite the savvy business deal.

We’ve definitely seen Sydney Sweeney turn up the heat when she’s hawking products, especially when it comes to her own SYRN campaigns. As for her Novig brand deal, founder Jacob Fortinsky said it was Sweeney who approached them, saying she was “interested in some kind of equity partnership.” Fortinsky told Front Office Sports:

Sydney is great at captivating audiences and being the center of attention. In some sense, it forces us into the national discourse. … We’re very excited to have her on the cap table.

Jacob Fortinsky confirmed Sydney Sweeney is now an equity holder in Novig, but he wouldn’t disclose her ownership stake or how much she made from the racy ad. In case you somehow missed Sweeney straddling a basketball goal, check out the full Novig ad below:

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What drew Sydney Sweeney to this company in particular was reportedly its sole focus on sports, the Novig founder said. She was allegedly “uncomfortable” with some of the options other companies offer their clients, and she apparently helped to craft the message from her ad about, “No betting on wars or deaths, and no politics.”

Becoming an equity holder in Novig is quite the move from Sydney Sweeney, but it has me wondering if it's also yet another sign of how her boyfriend Scooter Braun might be introducing her to new perspectives within the business world. He also allegedly had a hand in Sweeney joining the talent agency CAA, even reportedly going behind the back of his girlfriend’s manager to get her a meeting.

With Scooter Braun’s history as a talent manager, he’s reportedly been advising The Housemaid star on brand collaborations and endorsement deals. It’s unknown if he had a hand in the Novig partnership, but he allegedly has had “no issue” with the provocative work she did on Euphoria, so if that’s true, we can assume he’s on board with her wearing footballs as clothing.

That would be a good thing, because the Novig founder said there are more ad spots coming that feature Sydney Sweeney, with one being centered around “responsible trading.” It makes sense that she’d appear in multiple ads, now that she’s officially a big part of the company, so we can start letting our imaginations run wild about what’s to come.

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In the meantime, though, she’s still got a couple of on-screen projects headed our way, though nothing for the 2026 movie calendar. In addition to the upcoming live-action Gundam movie, Sydney Sweeney will also star in The Housemaid’s Secret, the sequel to 2025’s The Housemaid, which is streaming on Starz.