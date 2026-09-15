One Underwear-Related Request Sydney Sweeney Had Before She Signed On For That Viral Betting Ad

Over the last year or so, Sydney Sweeney has made her name synonymous with underwear . She’s done this thanks to the launch of her Syrn, her lingerie line she personally reps when she has downtime between filming projects. The actress is not shy about promoting her own product , but when it comes to her celebrity fashion choices, there’s apparently one thing she hates: People betting on her underwear.

If you are familiar with online betting, you probably already know there are corners of the interwebs in which you can bet on nearly anything. There’s sports betting, of course, but you can also put money down on topics like who will be in the next James Bond movie . Bets get weirder than that, of course. Every year people put money down on the Puppy Bowl or wild things President Trump may or may not say, and the bets only get seedier from there.

Sydney Sweeney is aware of factions of the Internet who will bet on her underwear color, and she didn’t want to support that. So, before she donned footballs and only football s to work with Novig, she wanted to confirm they’d be sticking to sports bets only. Then, they crafted a viral ad that’s been liked nearly a million times after its release.

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In an interview with Front Office Sports , Co-founder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky opened up about what spurred Sweeney to say yes to them and not other betting companies.

She said the reason she was excited about Novig was because we’re ‘just sports.’ She said, ‘I’m uncomfortable with some other platforms that have markets on you know what color underwear I’m going to wear, or whatever it may be. And you know, there’s something clean about just sports.’ That’s really what consumers are interested in. And there’s no beating around the bush about what the types of consumers are in this space, and who we are as a company.

Intriguingly, it wasn’t Novig that approached Ms. Sweeney. Instead, the actress approached them after hearing about the space and wanting in on the ground floor – at least when it came to sports betting. Rumor has previously had it her new beau Scooter Braun may have had a hand in the deal, but from the sounds of things, we know the actress at least set a meeting with the company and not the other way around.

Sydney approached us, she was I think, hearing a lot about prediction markets and viewed it as an opportunity. She’s very savvy. She’s very sharp both on the creative and on the commercial side. Initially approached us interested in some sort of equity partnership and the conversation really went from there.

It's a good fit, as the actress herself has proven to be quite sporty, and got really into fitness when she played Christy Martin last year (though her foray into athletics has caused some backlash). Fortinsky said Sweeney also played a big hand in crafting their “just sports” message, which at only two words is still quite memorable. Maybe not as memorable as an ad featuring the actress straddling a basketball hoop and playing tennis in tighty whities, but memorable nonetheless.

Sydney Sweeney’s shown a propensity for both business savvy AND trendsetting over the last several years, and with more projects coming down the pipeline in Hollywood and beyond, that doubtless won’t slow down.