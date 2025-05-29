Sydney Sweeney Turned Her Bathwater Into Soap, And She 100% Explained Why She Did It: 'When Your Fans Start Asking For Your Bathwater...'

Sydney Sweeney is one of the biggest actresses working in Hollywood at the moment, and it seems she has the world's attention whether she's starring in an OutRun movie or on a safari vacation. There are even some so obsessed with her they'd buy her bathwater, and it turns out Dr. Squatch will soon let them do exactly that.

Sweeney has been a spokesperson for Dr. Squatch for some time now, and has led some viral ad campaigns encouraging men to care about natural homemade soap rather than personal care products with more chemicals. For their latest collab, the company has developed "Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss," a soap infused with water the actress bathed in.

The actress, who has long had to deal with comments about her body from fans and producers critiquing her looks, has leaned into the bit by explaining why she'd agree to this unique promotion:

When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap. It’s weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that’s not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love. Hopefully, this helps guys wake up to the realities of conventional personal care products and pushes them towards natural.

For those curious about the bath water and where it was sourced from, CinemaBlend learned it apparently came from this viral ad Sydney Sweeney participated in back in 2024. Check out the ad below, which I suppose began the long process of transforming those suds into a soap product readers will soon be able to own:

Yes, this is real, and it'll be arriving sooner than Euphoria Season 3. The soap, which is infused with douglas fir, exfoliating sand, pine bark extract, and other things that didn't come in contact with Sydney Sweeney, will be limited to 5000 bars. Beginning May 29th through June 5th, Dr. Squatch will hold a contest on Instagram allowing 100 U.S. participants to get a free bar of the soap.

Those looking to buy won't be able to until June 6th, and it'll only be available until all 5000 bars are gone. That said, like the odds of an Anyone But You sequel, I would imagine things that stay in demand stand a good chance of getting a follow-up, so I wouldn't be surprised if the actress takes another dip if the ad campaign gets a ton of attention.

If nothing else, one can't help but wonder if this truly bizarre product line will be something we look back on when remembering 2025 and wonder what we were thinking. Or, Sydney Sweeney's advocacy for more natural personal care products sparks a worldwide movement that forever alters the beauty industry as we know it. Only time will tell!

Keep an eye out for Sydney's Bathwater Bliss when it goes on sale on June 6th. I'm sure it'll sell fast, so be sure to check out Dr. Squatch's social media to enter for a chance to win that contest.