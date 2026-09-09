I Didn’t Think Sydney Sweeney Could Top Her Bathwater Soap Ads, But A New One Has Her Wearing Nothing But Footballs

While Sydney Sweeney is well-known for her work as an actress, she’s also solidified herself as a major marketeer of sorts. The A-lister has jumped into more than a few business ventures that have seen her star in various commercials. From the advert for her SYRN underwear campaign to her infamous American Eagle “Great Jeans” ad, she’s landed quite a few deals. I’ve long believed Sweeney’s bathwater soap ad to be her most eclectic piece of marketing, though a new sports-related promo may now take that crown.

Sweeney has now joined forces with Novig, a trading app that allows fans to make predictions on major sporting developments. The company decided to emphasize their aim to assist sports traders by enlisting the Euphoria star for a near-minute-long ad that sees her nude or scantily clad. And, throughout the ad, Sweeney is seen covered only with footballs, pads and more. There’s also a cheeky bit to this commercial, as it sees the star constantly stating that the brand’s focus is “just sports.” Check it out:

Novig is Just Sports - YouTube Watch On

I’d really would have loved to have been in the pitch meeting for this particular commercial, because that had to have been an interesting sell. Just imagine someone saying, “What if Sydney Sweeney were to sit on top of a basketball rim while nude and spinning a ball on her finger?” Even with the Christy star’s tendency to be involved in wild ads, I’d be lying if I said I saw this coming. Still, from Novig’s standpoint, it’s understandable as to why they’d want to collaborate with a notable name like Sweeney.

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As interesting as it’s been to see Sweeney navigate her acting career, it’s been even more intriguing to see how she’s landed brand deals. This latest one may be quite wild, but her decision to sell soap infused with her own bathwater over a year ago was particularly surprising. However, I suppose fans should’ve seen that coming, especially given that by that point, Sweeney had already taken to selling body wash from a bathtub. And it’s hard to deny her hustle, as the soap promotion ended up working out.

Sweeney’s team has seemingly become quite savvy with promotion at this point, so much so that it’s come to the point that the star can even use ads to poke fun at misfires. A firm example of that would be Sweeney nodding at the “great jeans” brouhaha in a second American Eagle campaign. So, yeah, I think she and her collaborators have the hang of marketing at this point.

This ad also drops on the heels of Sweeney making a major career move. Just recently, the actress signed with CAA and, apparently, she can thank boyfriend Scooter Braun for setting up that meeting for her. It’s been reported that amid the relationship, Braun has been offering a variety of perspectives in regard to business. Whether Sweeney consulted him on this latest sports ad is unclear.

Regardless of that, though, Sydney Sweeney continues to prove that she’s willing to get risqué when it comes to commercials. Now, my question is whether she can somehow top the sight of herself covered in just footballs. I suppose time will tell.